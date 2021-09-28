Sporting Kansas City-FC Dallas Preview

Sporting Kansas City coach Peter Vermes hopes his team learn from their mistakes after they came up against Eastern Conference rivals Seattle Sounders.

Kansas City went down 2-1 to the Sounders on Sunday, with Seattle leapfrogging them into top spot in the East.

A trip to face FC Dallas follows on Wednesday. The Texan side sit 11th, though they are by no means out of the running for a playoff spot yet, and Vermes insisted his team have to learn lessons from the defeat to Seattle.

“That’s what happens when you play a good team. When you play a good team and make a mistake, they capitalize. They’ve got some guys up front and that’s what they live off of. That’s why they’re a good team. They’re a really good team,” he said.

“Hopefully we learned a valuable lesson. We made really poor plays. We have to be honest with ourselves. We were poor. On the second goal, our defending was very poor. We have to be honest with that. When you play a good team, they score. We do that to other teams as well at times but today they got us.”

One bright spot of a frustrating season for Dallas has been the emergence of Ricardo Pepi, who has become a star in MLS and also scored on his United States debut.

Pepi has no doubt being drawing interest from European clubs, though the teenager is not thinking about a move away from MLS just yet.

“Whenever that decision comes, thinking about the future and Europe, that time will come. But right now I am focused on the moment and FC Dallas and the next few games,” Pepi told CBS Sports’ Que Golazo! podcast before the weekend’s defeat to Vancouver Whitecaps.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

FC Dallas – Ricardo Pepi

There is no doubting who is Dallas’ dangerman. Pepi has scored 12 goals this season and, in the lost at Vancouver, the youngster had six shots, though only two hit the target.

Sporting Kansas City – Daniel Salloi

Daniel Salloi has received a call up to the Hungary squad for the October internationals and has impressed with 13 goals from the flank for Sporting this term. Vermes will be looking for the forward to do the damage once more.

KEY OPTA FACTS

– Sporting Kansas City ended a six-match winless run against Dallas with a 2-0 road win on August 14. Sporting last won consecutive matches at Dallas in July 2002 and May 2003.

– Dallas has just one point from its last three home matches (D1 L2) after an 18-game unbeaten run at Toyota Stadium dating back to August 2020. The one point is the fewest Dallas has had in a three-game span of home regular season games since May 2014 (D1 L2).

– Sporting has failed to score in three of its last four away matches including the last two, a draw at Minnesota United and a 4-0 loss at LAFC. Sporting last went three straight away matches without finding the net in May-June 2017.

– The winning goal for Vancouver against Dallas on Saturday was a Brian White header. It was the 10th time Dallas has conceded a headed goal this season, only Inter Miami (11) has allowed more.

– Johnny Russell has scored (two) or assisted (two) on Sporting Kansas City’s last four MLS goals. Russell has been directly involved in seven of the Sporting’s last 10 goals (4 goals, 3 assists) dating back to mid-August.