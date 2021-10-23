Sporting edges Seattle; Revolution claim Supporters’ Shield

SEATTLE (AP)Johnny Russell scored in the 79th minute to extend his goals streak to seven games and help Sporting Kansas City beat the Seattle Sounders 2-1 on Saturday.

With Seattle’s loss, the New England Revolution (21-4-6) clinched the Supporters’ Shield for the best record in Major League Soccer. Kansas City (16-7-7) moved within three points of first-place Seattle (17-7-7) in the Western Conference.

Russell has scored six goals in seven career games against Seattle, including one in each of the three games this season.

Remi Walter opened the scoring in the fourth minute for Sporting K.C., and Nicolas Benezet tied it in the 58th.

