Spencer scores 25 to lift Loyola (Md.) past American 78-73

HONOLULU (KHON2) -- The Hawaii Department of Health (DOH) reports 3,167 new coronavirus cases, and four new deaths on Sunday, Jan. 23.

There are 2,078 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 371 on the Big Island, 168 on Kauai, 11 on Lanai, 493 on Maui, 10 on Molokai, and 36 diagnosed of state.