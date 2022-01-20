Spencer carries Nicholls St. past Northwestern St. 69-58

National Sports
Posted: / Updated:

THIBODAUX, La. (AP)Pierce Spencer had 20 points as Nicholls State topped Northwestern State 69-58 on Thursday night.

Devante Carter had 13 points for Nicholls State (11-8, 3-2 Southland Conference), which earned its sixth straight home victory. Manny Littles had 10 points. Ryghe Lyons added 10 points and 13 rebounds.

Carvell Teasett had 17 points for the Demons (4-15, 1-4). Larry Owens added 11 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories