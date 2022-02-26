SANTIAGO, Chile (AP)Spain’s Pedro Martinez beat home-crowd favorite Alejandro Tabilo 5-7, 6-4, 6-4 on Saturday in a Chile Open semifinal.

In Sunday’s final Martinez will play Argentina’s Sebastian Baez, who eliminated second-seeded Albert Ramos-Vinolas of Spain 6-4, 4-6, 6-2.

Martinez, ranked 72nd, will play his second professional final. He lost last year’s Kitzbuhel Open in Austria in another clay-court tournament. Baez, ranked 78th, is also looking for his first professional title.

