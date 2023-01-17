MADRID (AP)Spanish referees are calling for VAR to be boosted by semi-automated offside technology after a video-review mistake in a league match between Cadiz and Elche.

The referee’s technical committee made a request to the Spanish league in a statement released on Tuesday by the Spanish soccer federation. The move came after the Video Assistant Referee failed to spot an Elche player was clearly in an offside position in the buildup to Elche’s 81st-minute equalizer at Cadiz on Monday.

The 1-1 draw could prove to be significant with both clubs in the relegation zone.

The Spanish league said it is up to the federation itself to implement the new technology, as the league has no control over refereeing decisions. The league said the referees and the federation, ”instead of assuming responsibility or apologizing, are trying to transfer the blame to an organization that is not responsible for making refereeing decisions.”

Cadiz officially challenged the result of the game and said it wants it to be replayed from the 81st minute, before Elche scored. It said it does not rule out legal actions in the future depending on what happens at the end of the season.

The club said in a statement that what happened ”cannot be called a mere human error.” It said it was a ”serious” refereeing mistake ”motivated by the negligent and non-excusable action” of the VAR refereeing crew.

Cadiz coach Sergio Gonzalez said referee Carlos del Cerro Grande talked to him after the game and apologized for the mistake.

Cadiz president Manuel Vizcaino told Radio Marca on Tuesday that the apology did little for his club.

”It was hard to sleep last night,” he said. ”There is nothing that can be done for my club now, I just hope it doesn’t happen to someone else.”

Cadiz sits in 18th place, one point from safety after 17 league rounds.

The semi-automated offside technology was used by the Spanish federation in the Spanish Super Cup tournament that Barcelona won on Sunday in a final against Real Madrid.

