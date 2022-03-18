MADRID (AP)Spain coach Luis Enrique dropped David de Gea and included Brentford goalkeeper David Raya on Friday in the squad for upcoming friendly matches against Albania and Iceland.

De Gea played the entire match for Manchester United on Tuesday when the team lost to Atletico Madrid 1-0 and was eliminated from the Champions League in the round of 16.

De Gea was Spain’s starter at the 2018 World Cup. He then became a backup to Unai Simon, who helped Spain reach the semifinals of last year’s European Championship.

The 26-year-old Raya was born in Barcelona but has played in England for several years. He was at Blackburn before joining Brentford in 2019. Raya will likely be the third-choice goalkeeper behind Simon and Robert Sanchez.

Midfielder Sergio Busquets was also dropped. Luis Enrique said he wanted to give his captain a rest.

Spain will host Albania in Barcelona on March 26 and Iceland in A Coruna on March 29.

—

Spain:

Goalkeepers: Unai Simon (Athletic Bilbao), Robert Sanchez (Brighton), David Raya (Brentford)

Defenders: Marcos Alonso (Chelsea), Jordi Alba (Barcelona), Aymeric Laporte (Manchester City), Pau Torres (Villarreal), Eric Garcia (Barcelona), Diego Llorente (Leeds), Cesar Azpilicueta (Chelsea), Dani Carvajal (Real Madrid)

Midfielders: Rodri Hernandez (Manchester City), Koke Resurreccion (Atletico Madrid), Pedri Gonzalez (Barcelona), Marcos Llorente (Atletico Madrid), Gavi Paez (Barcelona), Carlos Soler (Valencia)

Forwards: Dani Olmo (Leipzig), Pablo Sarabia (Sporting), Alvaro Morata (Juventus), Raul de Tomas (Espanyol), Ferran Torres (Barcelona), Yeremi Pino (Villarreal)

—

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports