Sow leads UC Santa Barbara past Cal Lutheran 87-66

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP)Amadou Sow registered 17 points and eight rebounds as UC Santa Barbara easily beat Cal Lutheran 87-66 on Sunday.

Cole Anderson had 14 points for UC Santa Barbara (5-2). Josh Pierre-Louis added 10 points and six rebounds. Ajay Mitchell had eight assists.

Mason Johnson had 13 points and six rebounds for the Kingsmen. Jacob Alonzo added 10 points and nine assists.

