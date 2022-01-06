Southern Miss holds off UTSA 74-73 behind Pierre, Bolden

HONOLULU (KHON2) -- After nearly two years, cruises are returning to Hawaii amid a COVID surge, but officials said this is an agreement that has been in the works for months.

The Grand Princess, which will be sailing from California, will be docking on Sunday, Jan. 9, in Honolulu. It is the first cruise ship with passengers welcomed since the start of the coronavirus pandemic after the state reached an agreement with Carnival and Norwegian Cruise Lines.