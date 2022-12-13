BEAUMONT, Texas (AP)Felipe Haase scored 28 points as Southern Miss beat Lamar 91-65 on Tuesday night.

Haase also added 13 rebounds for the Golden Eagles (10-1). DeAndre Pinckney scored 17 points and added nine rebounds. Austin Crowley recorded 13 points and was 5 of 13 shooting (2 for 9 from distance).

Nate Calmese finished with 22 points for the Cardinals (4-7). Trey Harris added 11 points for Lamar. In addition, Brian Gordon had nine points and four assists.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.