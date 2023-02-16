LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP)Jacob Polakovich scored 27 points as Southern Indiana held off Little Rock 82-81 on Thursday night.

Polakovich also added 10 rebounds for the Screaming Eagles (15-13, 8-7 Ohio Valley Conference). Isaiah Swope scored 21 points while going 8 of 14, and added six assists. Jelani Simmons was 7 of 16 shooting (6 for 11 from distance) to finish with 21 points.

Deantoni Gordon led the Trojans (8-20, 4-11) in scoring, finishing with 20 points and two steals. Little Rock also got 17 points and eight assists from CJ White. In addition, D.J. Smith finished with 11 points and two steals.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Saturday. Southern Indiana visits Southeast Missouri State and Little Rock hosts Eastern Illinois.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.