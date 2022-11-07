CARBONDALE, Ill. (AP) — Dalton Banks and Lance Jones each had 14 points in Southern Illinois’ 94-63 victory against Little Rock on Monday.

Marcus Domask finished with 11 points for the Salukis in a season opener.

D.J. Smith scored 21 points for the Trojans. Deantoni Gordon added 10 points.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Thursday. Southern Illinois visits Oklahoma State while Little Rock hosts Arkansas Baptist.

