Southern California has hired Oklahoma’s Lincoln Riley as football coach

Skip to content
KHON2
Waipahu
71°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Hawaii News
Coronavirus
National News
Tokyo 2020
Washington-DC
International News
Action Line
Always Investigating
Kupuna Caregiver
Kupuna Life
Business Matters
BestReviews
Aloha Authentic
Hardworking Hawaii
Way 2 Go!
What’s the Law
2 Find a Home
Support Hawaii
Newsletter Sign-Up
Top Stories
Breezy trade winds to start easing off Tuesday
Video
Navy investigating chemical smell in drinking water at military housing; no current indication water is unsafe
Video
Officials spot possible 8-10 foot shark at Kekaha Beach; public advised not to swim
Upcoming roadwork to watch out for on Oahu, Maui, Big Island during the week of Nov. 28
Video
Watch
Live News
Live Events
KHON 2Go
Video Center
TV Schedule
Miss Hawaii USA & Miss Hawaii Teen USA 2021
Weather
Hawaii Weather Radar
Hawaii Weather Alerts
Cruz and Nuge
Hawaii Hurricane Preparation
Science Behind Hurricanes
Hawaii Traffic
9th Island Forecast
Sports
Hawaii Sports
National Sports
#GoBows
‘Bows Football Final
Cover2 HS Football
PFL Hawaii
Fox Sports
Fox Sports on Mobile
The Big Game
China 2022
Wake Up 2day
Keiki’s First Birthday
Celebrating Our Kupuna
Ask HPD
Ask A Specialist
Kupuna Caregiver
Kupuna Life
Love Your Pet
Food 2Go
Restaurant Week Hawaii
Living808
Living808
ENTERTAINMENT
FAMILY
FOOD
HEALTH
HOME
MONEY & CAREER
MUSIC
SOCIAL
STYLE
TRAVEL
COMMUNITY
@ HOME
SUPPORT HAWAII
Local
Aloha Authentic
Aloha With Pride Shaka and Shine
Contests
Community Calendar
Empowered Hawaii
Horoscopes
Laulima
Lokomaikai
Military Matters
Mixed Plate
Modern Wahine Hawaii
Pandemic In a Pandemic
Sam Choy’s In The Kitchen
Things 2 Know
Hunger Action Month
Veterans Voices
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work at KHON
Contact
Report It
Submit Photos and Videos
Regional News Partners
KHII
2021 Virtual High School Commencement
Modern Wahine Hawaii
Your PRIMARY Focus
KHII Community Calendar
Search
Search
Search
Southern California has hired Oklahoma’s Lincoln Riley as football coach
National Sports
Posted:
Nov 28, 2021 / 03:22 PM HST
/
Updated:
Nov 28, 2021 / 03:22 PM HST
LOS ANGELES (AP)Southern California has hired Oklahoma’s Lincoln Riley as football coach.
Trending Stories
Hawaii man greeted by great white shark during ‘insane’ encounter
Video
As local businesses rebound, some are becoming targets of burglaries
Video
City worker dies after being trapped in tank at wastewater treatment plant in Ewa Beach
Video
Hawaii marathon runner to honor Colt Brennan with playlist, looking for donations in his honor
Video
Omicron: What we know and don’t know on new COVID variant