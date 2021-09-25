Southeast Missouri dominates Tennessee State in OVC opener

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP)Geno Hess rushed for a career-high 205 yards with three touchdowns and Southeast Missouri defeated Tennessee State 47-14 on Saturday in an Ohio Valley Conference opener.

Hess is the first Redhawks (1-3, 1-0) player to run for 200 yards since Marquis Rerry had 202 against Dayton in 2018. Hess, who had 25 carries, ran for a 63-yard score that gave the Redhawks a 23-0 lead early in the second half.

Dayron Johnson returned the ensuing kickoff 90 yards for a Tigers (1-3, 0-1) score but Kenny Doak kicked a 45-yard field goal and Hess ran in from 8 yards out for a 33-6 lead heading into the final quarter.

Southeast Missouri rolled up 607 yards offense, 380 of it on the ground, to 266 for the Tigers, who rushed for only 14 yards and converted just one of 11 third downs.

CJ Ogbonna threw for 227 yards with a touchdown to Will Weidemann and an interception for the Redhawks. Doak kicked four field goals.

Geremy Hickbottom threw for 252 yards with a touchdown to Vincent Perry and a pick.

