Southampton-Tottenham Hotspur Preview

Antonio Conte insists he was never worried about Harry Kane’s form despite the Tottenham striker enduring something of a slump in the first half of the season.

Kane looked a shadow of his usual self earlier in the campaign, scoring just one Premier League goal under Nuno Espirito Santo.

His form certainly did not spike dramatically after Conte’s arrival, as the England captain’s next Premier League goal only arrived on December 19.

But since Christmas, Kane has netted six times in nine games across all competitions, including a brace in Saturday’s 3-1 FA Cup defeat of Brighton and Hove Albion.

“Honestly, I wasn’t worried before in the past when he didn’t score a lot, because his performance was always very, very high,” Conte told reporters. “He played very well in every game for the team, he worked a lot for the team and is a fantastic player for me.

“He’s not selfish but now that he’s scoring I’m happy for him and the team, because if he scores we have more probability to get three points or go to the next round in a trophy competition.

“We’re talking about a world-class striker. He’s able to score in every game. We’ve also to try to help him to score.”

Spurs and Kane face Southampton on Wednesday, and the Saints manager Ralph Hasenhuttl revealed on Monday that he is planning to retire when his current contract expires in 2024.

“I always wanted to prove to myself that I could very well work for a club for a longer period of time,” he told German outlet Kicker.

“Hopefully it will be five-and-a-half-years here. That’s a damn long time in modern football, and then that’s probably it.

“Five-and-a-half-years in the Premier League, that’s a lot of energy, regardless of job satisfaction. I can’t imagine that I want to do anything else in coaching after that.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Tottenham – Harry Kane

Kane has been directly involved in 17 goals in 12 Premier League starts against Southampton (11 goals, six assists), and has scored five goals in his last three at home against the Saints. Kane has been involved in more goals against Southampton than any other player in Premier League history.

Southampton – Nathan Redmond

Nathan Redmond has assisted five Premier League goals this season, his most in a single campaign and the most of any Saints player this season. However, his last eight assists have all come at home, last assisting away from home back in July 2020 at Bournemouth.

KEY OPTA FACTS

– Kane (11) and Son Heung-Min (nine) have scored 20 of Tottenham’s last 29 Premier League goals against Southampton, combining for six of those. They are one of only three duos to combine for six goals against a club, after Alan Smith and Mark Viduka vs Charlton Athletic (six), and Frank Lampard and Didier Drogba vs Bolton (seven).

– Conte has won 20 of his last 21 home league matches as a manager across spells with Inter Milan and Spurs, drawing the other 2-2 with Liverpool. He is unbeaten in his first five with Spurs, with only Peter Shreeves (first six games in 1984) and George Graham (first 11 games in 1998-99) having a longer unbeaten home start as Spurs manager in the top-flight.

– This is Spurs’ first home Premier League game since Boxing Day, a 3-0 win over Crystal Palace. With this their first home game in 2022, it is the latest into a year they’ve played their first home league game since 1985, when they lost 2-1 to Manchester United in March.

– Southampton have dropped 20 points from winning positions in the Premier League this season, with only Newcastle United dropping more (21). Saints have drawn five of their last seven league games after taking the lead (W2).

– Spurs have won seven of their 10 home Premier League matches this season (D1 L2), only the second time in the last 10 campaigns they have won as many as seven of their first 10 home games, winning eight in 2016-17 under Mauricio Pochettino.