Leeds United boss Jesse Marsch and Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl have spoken of their admiration for each other in the run-up to the pair’s clash this weekend, with the ex-RB Leipzig duo set to face off on Saturday.

The duo both coached the Bundesliga outfit and crossed paths during their time in Germany, helping to foster a mutual respect between them.

Marsch is looking for a third successive win in charge of the Whites after dramatic back-to-back victories before the international break, and the American admitted he had nothing but love for a man who helped shape his skills today.

“He is an incredible human being and he is a sharp intelligent manager,” he said. “I learned a lot from him. He really is a gentleman. When I was first at Leipzig, he took me on a little tour of the facility and he let me in every meeting. One day he had all the whole staff for dinner at his house and we had dinner. He played the piano and he is a really good piano player!”

Opposite number Hasenhuttl had kind words for his former colleague as well.

“He is an outstanding character. He is close to his players and it has been really interesting to watch his development as a coach,” he said of Marsch. “I always found it interesting to hear his views on football and I can already see a few typical habits of his team.

“He has found somewhere that suits him and his style of playing football and that is why he has immediately had a good impact.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Leeds United – Rodrigo

The Spain international has not quite enjoyed the richness of form hoped for since his arrival at Elland Road, but has proven a crucial figure to their turnaround recently. He has scored in each of his last two Premier League appearances, putting them 1-0 up against Norwich and bagging the equaliser against Wolves.

Southampton – James Ward-Prowse

Back in the England set-up over the international break, the Saints midfielder remains the creative powerhouse at the heart of his side at St Mary’s Stadium. He has created more chances from set plays than any other player in the Premier League this season (36), while overall only Trent Alexander-Arnold (77) and Bruno Fernandes (76) have created more (57).

KEY OPTA FACTS

– Leeds have lost just one of their 13 Premier League home games against Southampton (W7 D5), going down 1-0 in February 1998 thanks to a David Hirst goal.

– Southampton are looking to complete the league double over Leeds for the first time in the top-flight since the 1981-82 campaign, winning 4-0 at home and 3-1 away back then.

– After a run of seven defeats in eight league games (D1), Leeds have won their last two, both courtesy of a 90th minute winning goal. It’s the third time Leeds have won consecutive Premier League games thanks to a 90th minute winner, but no side has ever done so in three consecutive games before.

– Southampton have lost each of their last three Premier League games, having lost just two of their 13 before this (W5 D6). They last lost more consecutively in January/February 2021 (6).

– Leeds have lost seven of their 15 Premier League home games this season – only in 1995-96 (8) and 2002-03 (9) have they lost more at Elland Road in a single campaign in the competition.