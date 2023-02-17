Chelsea boss Graham Potter accepts his side cannot simply wait for their luck to change but must instead work collectively to turn their season around.

The Blues welcome the Premier League’s bottom side Southampton to Stamford Bridge on Saturday looking to pick up just a second win in 10 matches this calendar year.

A 1-0 loss to Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League on Wednesday was also the fifth game in 2023 Chelsea have failed to find the net in.

Asked if Chelsea just need a little luck to fall their way, Potter said: “I don’t like to use luck as something to wait for as you can’t control it. Clearly you need it.

“The Dortmund game was a positive in terms of chances created. The criticism for us is that we haven’t attacked as well as I would have liked us to.

“We feel there’s progress, but you play a game and you need to win it. There is a lot going on as we integrate new players while playing good opponents. That’s where we’re at.”

Southampton make the trip to west London on the back of sacking manager Nathan Jones, who lost seven of his eight matches in charge to leave the club rock bottom.

First-team coach Ruben Selles will take charge this weekend and is hoping to give fellow out-of-form side Chelsea are run for their money.

“This squad is amazing,” he said. “Our target is to show an identity, be a unit and make the game as hard as possible for Chelsea. I think we have a group that can stay up.

“I’ve been feeling ready the last four years [to be a manager]. The scenario is different now. I’m comfortable and honest. I’ve been through all the levels of football.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Chelsea – Mason Mount

Talks between Chelsea and Mount over a new contract have stalled, coinciding with the midfielder losing his place in the side following the arrivals of some big names in January. This could be the perfect game for Mount to get back to form, however, as he has been directly involved in five league goals against Southampton (four goals and one assist).

Southampton – Gavin Bazunu

The Saints have kept a woeful one clean sheet in their past 28 Premier League matches, with that coming back in October against Bournemouth. It is down to more than just the goalkeeper to keep opposition teams out, but Southampton could do with Bazunu having a big game at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

KEY OPTA FACTS

– Chelsea lost the reverse fixture 2-1 against Southampton in August – they have not lost consecutive league matches against Saints since December 1993.

– Southampton are looking to complete their first league double over Chelsea since the 1987-88 campaign – their 1-0 win at Stamford Bridge that season saw a 17-year-old Alan Shearer make his senior league debut.

– Chelsea have drawn their last three Premier League matches, last having a longer run of consecutive draws in their final five matches in the 2006-07 campaign.

– Chelsea’s seven Premier League games in 2023 have seen just nine goals scored (four for, five against), with only games involving Newcastle (five) and Fulham (eight) seeing fewer. They have not scored more than once in any of their last seven league games, last going longer without scoring at least twice during a nine-game run in November and December 2010.

– Since the Premier League returned after the World Cup break in December, Southampton have lost the most matches in the division (six) and only Bournemouth (two) have picked up fewer points (three). They have lost nine of their past 10 league games (W1), their joint most defeats over a 10-game run in their entire league history, also losing nine out of 10 between May and September 1993.