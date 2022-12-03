SALT LAKE CITY (AP)Kruz Perrott-Hunt’s 26 points helped South Dakota defeat BYU 69-68 on Saturday night.

A.J. Plitzuweit’s two free throws gave South Dakota a five-point lead with 18 seconds left. BYU closed the gap to one with seven seconds remaining and though the Coyotes missed a pair of free throws they held on to win after a BYU 3-point try missed.

Perrott-Hunt was 7-of-13 shooting, including 4 for 5 from distance, and went 8 for 8 from the line for the Coyotes (5-4). Paul Bruns added 15 points while shooting 4 for 10 (3 for 7 from 3-point range) and 4 of 6 from the free-throw line, and he also had six rebounds. Tasos Kamateros had nine points while adding six rebounds.

The Cougars (5-4) were led by Williams, who recorded 20 points and three steals. BYU also got 14 points, six assists and two steals from Dallin Hall. Fousseyni Traore finished with 12 points and 11 rebounds.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.