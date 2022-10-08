BROOKINGS, S.D. (AP)Isaiah Davis rushed for 107 yards and two touchdowns and South Dakota State beat South Dakota 28-3 on Saturday for its fifth straight victory.

Davis went up the middle, broke several tackles and stiff-armed a defender for a 48-yard score to give South Dakota State a 14-3 lead.

SDSU held South Dakota to 136 total yards in front of a sold out crowd of 19,332. Cale Reeder and Dalys Beanum each had an interception for the Jackrabbits’ defense, and Adam Bock had seven tackles and two sacks.

Mark Gronowski was 12 of 20 for 136 yards with one touchdown and one interception for South Dakota State (5-1, 3-0 Missouri Valley Football Conference).

Carson Camp completed 5 of 12 passes for 44 yards with two interceptions for South Dakota (1-4, 0-2). Travis Theis carried 13 times for 73 yards.

The Jackrabbits hold a 56-52-7 advantage in the series that dates to 1889. In last season’s meeting, USD’s Jeremiah Webb hauled in a 57-yard Hail Mary pass from Camp on the final play of the game for a 23-20 victory over fourth-ranked SDSU.

