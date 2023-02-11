BROOKINGS, S.D. (AP)Matt Dentlinger scored 20 points, Zeke Mayo added 19 and South Dakota State defeated South Dakota 72-67 on Saturday night.

Dentlinger shot 6 of 8 from the field and 8 for 10 from the free-throw line for the Jackrabbits (15-11, 10-4 Summit League). Mayo shot 8 for 21, including 3 for 12 from beyond the arc. Alex Arians had 13 points.

A.J. Plitzuweit finished with 18 points and four assists to pace the Coyotes (11-15, 6-8). Kruz Perrott-Hunt added 15 points and Tasos Kamateros scored 13.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Thursday. South Dakota State visits Denver and South Dakota visits Omaha.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.