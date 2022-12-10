BROOKINGS, S.D. (AP)Zeke Mayo drove left, spun back to his right and leaned into a jumper in the lane with two seconds left to cap a 23-point South Dakota State comeback to edge Eastern Washington, 77-76 on Saturday night.

Ethan Price drilled a 3-pointer with just under nine minutes left to push Eastern Washington’s lead to 69-46. Mayo knocked down three clutch 3-pointers and scored 15 points as the Jackrabbits finished the game on a 31-7 run.

Mayo finished with 30 points on 11 of 16 shooting, including 5 for 10 from distance, and went 3 for 3 from the line for the Jackrabbits (4-7). William Kyle III scored 10 points, shooting 3 of 4 from the field and 4 for 4 from the line. Alex Arians was 3 of 10 shooting (1 for 5 from distance) to finish with nine points.

The Eagles (4-6) were led by Price, who posted 16 points and eight rebounds. Casey Jones added 15 points, nine rebounds and two steals for Eastern Washington. In addition, Steele Venters finished with 13 points and eight rebounds.

