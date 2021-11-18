South Carolina holds off UAB from the free-throw line, 66-63

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP)Devin Carter hit two free throws with two seconds left and South Carolina held off UAB to earn a 66-63 win Thursday night, handing the Blazers their first loss in four games.

James Reese V hit a 3-pointer with just under three minutes left to put the Gamecocks in front by five, 62-57, but UAB battled back behind two free throws from Michael Ertel and two more from Jordan Walker with 1:02 left. Walker missed a layup with :06 left and Carter drew the foul and made both free throws to make it 64-61. Walker hit two free throws to make it a one-point game, 64-63, and Carter drew the foul on the inbounds pass and closed the game out at the line.

Erik Stevenson finished with 15 points to lead South Carolina (3-1) but fouled out with 1:44 left. Reese added 14 points, Wildens Leveque 13 and Carter contributed 12 points off the bench, hitting 6 of 10 from the free-throw line.

Walker paced UAB with 15 points, dished three assists and collected four steals. Quan Jackson and Ertel each added 12 points.

—

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25