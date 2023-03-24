Seattle Sounders head coach Brian Schmetzer is hoping players will step up against Sporting Kansas City on Saturday with a number of key men away on international duty.

Raul Ruidiaz, Nouhou Tolo and Alex Roldan are all away with their respective national teams, giving Schmetzer a headache as the Sounders look to build upon their solid start to the season which sees them sitting third in the Western Conference with seven points from four games.

Schmetzer is still expecting players to fill in adequately against Kansas City.

“Next man up. That’s one of my favorite sayings,” he told reporters.

“(Kansas City) are a tough team. They’re going to want to win at home, they haven’t won yet, so a little bit of pressure there. It’s a challenging place to play, even in the best of circumstances.”

Kansas City is yet to taste victory in four games so far this season, with only the Colorado Rapids propping the club from at the bottom of the Western Conference.

Despite conceding just three goals, abject displays at the other end of the pitch have seen Sporting KC score just once. Key striker William Agada scored eight times in 12 MLS appearances last campaign but is yet to find the net this term.

However, head coach Peter Vermes is backing Agada to start firing in the goals to help Kansas City up the table.

“He’s had chances in every game,” Vermes said. “When you say he’s started slow and you mean he hasn’t scored, then I guess I would agree. But he’s had chances and he just needs to keep getting himself in front of the net and having the courage to put them in.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Sporting Kansas City – Daniel Salloi

With Agada failing to fire, Kansas City’s sole goal of the season so far came from winger Daniel Salloi. It may fall upon him again to provide his team’s attacking threat against Seattle.

Seattle Sounders – Jordan Morris

After finding the net just seven times in 29 MLS appearances last term, Morris has already scored three in four to open this campaign. After blanking in Seattle’s defeat to FC Cincinnati last time out, he will be looking to get back among the goals here.

MATCH PREDICTION – DRAW

– With just two points through four matches, Kansas City is off to the second-worst start in club history after taking no points through four games in 1999. It is unbeaten in its last seven at home, however, conceding just once in the last five games on home soil.

– Seattle is winless in its last 10 road games, the longest run in the club’s MLS history, and have lost its last five away from home.

– When factoring in Seattle’s far superior start to this season as well as its respective home and away record, a draw may look the most likely result here.

OPTA WIN PROBABILITY

Kansas City: 38.3 percent

Seattle: 32.5 percent

Draw: 29.2 percent