Sounders FC-Whitecaps FC Preview

Vancouver Whitecaps interim head coach Vanni Sartini implored his side to “finish the job” as they look to confirm their playoff spot when hosting Seattle Sounders.

The Caps were held by Los Angeles FC 1-1 last time out, leaving them boasting a three-point advantage over the playoff-chasing pack in the Western Conference.

The hosts know they require just a draw on Decision Day to confirm their playoff spot but Sartini remained stern in his message after the last game.

“We need to finish the job at home, it’s beautiful and simple,” said Sartini. “I’m looking forward to the game, having this place full of our fans pushing us to do the job.

“We know a tie is enough but a win can put us in a better position so we’ll try to beat Seattle and celebrate with our fans at the end of the day.

“They’re not in good form but unfortunately they’ve got players back this week, so I think it’s going to be really hard to play against them and we’ll need to do a top job on Sunday – but we can do it.”

Seattle are a point clear of Sporting Kansas City and the Colorado Rapids at the top, though the Sounders are winless in their last five games – their longest such streak since 2019.

After being held 1-1 by LA Galaxy in their last match, disappointment may have been expected but the return of Jordan Morris – who had missed the entire season to date due to an ACL injury – gave the home fans something to cheer.

“I’ve said this a few times, but that’s kind of the moment that you think about when you go through a long recovery, is that moment you’re stepping back out on the field and hearing the fans and getting to play again,” Morris added on his return.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Vancouver Whitecaps – Maxime Crepeau

Maxime Crepeau single-handedly kept his side in the game against Los Angeles, making a season-high 10 saves and conceding just one goal from an expected total of 1.8.

Seattle Sounders – Stefan Frei

Stefan Frei was in similar form to Crepeau on the last matchday, however, the Sounders goalkeeper only made three saves. That was still enough, though, to put him on the MLS Week 34 Team of the Week bench.

KEY OPTA FACTS

●Including playoffs, Seattle is unbeaten in 13 straight matches against Vancouver (W9 D4) dating back to a 2-1 home win for the Whitecaps in April 2017. The 13-match run equals the longest active unbeaten streak against a single opponent in MLS (Toronto vs. Chicago) and is the longest winless run for Vancouver against any team in its MLS history.

●The Whitecaps have lost just two of their last 21 games (W10 D9) dating back to mid-July, including going unbeaten in the last five (W3 D2). Only New England (49) has accumulated more points than the Whitecaps (39) since that streak began (July 17).

●Seattle has collected just two points in its last five games (D2 L3), its worst five-match run of form since losing five in a row in July-August 2015. The Sounders have gone more than five straight games without a win just four times in club history, last doing so in September-October 2013 (7 straight).

●Brian White assisted on Christian Dájome’s goal against LAFC on Tuesday, his 16th goal contribution since making his Whitecaps debut on June 18 (12 goals, 4 assists). White has either scored or assisted on 11 of Vancouver’s last 15 goals dating back to mid-September (8 goals 3 assists).

●Raúl Ruidíaz scored his 17th goal of the season on Monday against the Galaxy, equaling Obafemi Martins’ 2014 campaign for the most goals in a single regular season in Sounders history. An MLS-high 12 of Ruidíaz’s 17 goals this season have been scored in the second half of matches.