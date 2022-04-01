Joao Paulo believes the Seattle Sounders have the experience required to keep pushing forward with a primitive MLS campaign while competing in the CONCACAF Champions League.

The Sounders face Minnesota United in the league on Saturday but could be forgiven for having one eye on a two-legged semi-final tie against domestic opponents New York City FC, which starts in Seattle on Wednesday.

Midfielder Joao Paulo acknowledged the team are aware of the excitement for the NYCFC clash, yet their initial focus is on improving their league fortunes following a stuttering start.

“We are training hard, concentrating on the next game,” the Brazilian said. “Obviously everybody’s talking about the New York City game, but we have a big game on Saturday against Minnesota.

“We have an experienced team, so we know we can’t fall in that trap to look to next week and the next game. We need to be focused always on the next game.

“(The Champions League) is a little bit of a contact, physical game. It’s a little bit different. I think we’re doing great, especially the last games against Leon. That was a really good test for the next games.”

Even if Seattle do rest players ahead of hosting NYCFC, Minnesota coach Adrian Heath expects a difficult test.

“Whatever team they put out, they’re going to be really competitive,” he said.

“I have a great amount of time for them as an organization, I have a great amount of time for (Sounders coach Brian Schmetzer) and his staff.

“Regardless of the team they put out, we know it’s going to be tough at the weekend.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Minnesota United – Emanuel Reynoso

Both Joao Paulo and Schmetzer picked out Reynoso as Minnesota’s key man after he assisted the only goal in the sides’ most recent meeting last season. However, the Loons number 10 has neither a goal nor an assist so far in 2022. He will hope to put that right on Saturday.

Seattle Sounders – Raul Ruidiaz

Seattle were handed a double boost ahead of a big week with both Ruidiaz and captain Nicolas Lodeiro cleared to return. Ruidiaz has been out with a hamstring injury and has a big role to play again for a Sounders team who have struggled a little in front of goal, scoring three of their four for the season in a single win against the LA Galaxy.

KEY OPTA FACTS

– The Sounders have won eight of their 10 matches against Minnesota United (D1 L1), including a 3-2 win in the 2020 Western Conference Final. Seattle’s 80 per cent win rate over Minnesota is tied for the best in any match-up played at least 10 times in MLS history (also LAFC vs. Real Salt Lake).

– Minnesota United have recorded consecutive 1-0 wins, beating the Red Bulls and Earthquakes before the international break. The Loons have not won three straight regular season matches since opening the 2020 season with victories over Portland, San Jose and Sporting Kansas City.

– Seattle are winless in six straight away matches (D3 L3), failing to score more than once in any of those matches. The Sounders have not kept a clean sheet in any of their past 10 away from home, equaling the second-longest regular season streak in club history (15 straight from June 2016 to April 2017).

– Luis Amarilla has scored the lone goal in Minnesota United’s past two matches, both 1-0 wins. The Paraguayan could become the third player to score in three straight MLS matches for the Loons after Kevin Molino (three times) and Darwin Quintero.

– Cristian Roldan provided the assist on Will Bruin’s goal in Seattle’s 1-1 draw with Austin, his second straight game with an assist. Roldan has recorded an assist in three straight games in a single season only once, doing so in September-October 2018.