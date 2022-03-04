Seattle Sounders head coach Brian Schmetzer called on his side to work on the “little details” as they look to pick up their first win of the season at Real Salt Lake.

The Sounders fell to opening-day defeat against Nashville SC, though it was their road form that carried them into the playoffs last season.

However, Schmetzer pinpointed areas for improvements across the field as his team look to get some points on the board.

“All losses are difficult and that one was no different, I give credit to the opponents,” Schmetzer said of the loss to Nashville.

“Some of the little, small details that could have made chances was the theme of the analysis, we had some good structure but our touches and movement let us down.

“Just little details to try and get better, we need to create tempo in both attack and defense, higher up the field being more aggressive.

“We’ve talked about all that and these guys are working hard.”

Real Salt Lake opened their MLS campaign with a goalless draw at Houston Dynamo, and now return to the Rio Tinto Stadium for the first time this season.

Mastroeni’s side met the Sounders in the postseason last term, prevailing on penalties, and star forward Damir Kreilach appreciates the magnitude of facing Seattle.

“Of course, it’s another rivalry game, and just because of that, we are happy to have so many fans at the stadium,” Kreilach said.

“And our priority number one is to keep three points at home…. We all know what quality Seattle has, as a group and as individuals.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Real Salt Lake – Damir Kreilach

Kreilach ended the last season with Salt Lake’s Golden Boot award, having scored 16 goals – one away from Alvaro Saborio’s single-season record for the Club – while adding 9 assists to his name.

Seattle Sounders – Joao Paulo

Schmetzer hailed the impact of Joao Paulo last game, the midfielder managed a team-high two key passes and completed a team-leading 33 passes in the opposition half.

KEY OPTA FACTS

●Real Salt Lake is unbeaten in its last 10 home matches against the Sounders (W9 D1) dating back to 2013, with a 2-2 draw in 2020 the only point Seattle has taken in Utah in that time. The Sounders have lost 11 matches at Real Salt Lake (including playoffs), more than at any other team in their MLS history.

●Real Salt Lake lost its last two home matches in 2021, conceding seven goals in those matches. RSL has lost three or more consecutive home games just once: in August-October of its inaugural 2005 season.

●Seattle is winless in eight consecutive matches (D4, including one penalty shootout loss, L4) dating back to the end of last season. The eight-game run is the second-longest winless run in the club’s MLS history (including playoffs) after a nine-match drought in May-July 2012 (D5 L4).

●Former Real Salt Lake star Albert Rusnák made his Sounders debut on Sunday. Rusnák scored 42 goals (regular season and playoffs) in his five seasons with RSL, second on the team to Damir Kreilach (46) in that span, while his 39 assists in that time led the club and ranked eighth in MLS from 2017-21.

●The Sounders have scored just five goals in their last eight matches dating back to last season, never scoring more than once in a match in that time. The five goals are the fewest in an eight-match span for Seattle since April-June 2018 (also 5).