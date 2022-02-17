Sorensen leads Idaho St. past N. Colorado 61-58

POCATELLO, Idaho (AP)Liam Sorensen registered 13 points and nine rebounds as Idaho State narrowly beat Northern Colorado 61-58 on Thursday night.

Sorensen and AJ Burgin combined to score the game’s last four points, each making a layup. Zach Bloch missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer for Northern Colorado.

Brayden Parker had 11 points for Idaho State (6-18, 4-11 Big Sky Conference). Malik Porter added 10 points. Jared Rodriguez had 10 points. Austin Smellie had a career-high 10 rebounds plus six points.

Matt Johnson II had 13 points for the Bears (14-12, 9-5), whose four-game winning streak was broken. Dru Kuxhausen added 12 points. Daylen Kountz had 12 points and six rebounds.

