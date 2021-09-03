SOLHEIM CUP ’21: Capsules of the American team

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP)A capsule look at the U.S. team for the Solheim Cup that starts Saturday at Inverness Club:

BRITTANY ALTOMARE

Age: 30.

World ranking: 54.

Victories: None.

Majors: None.

Solheim Cup record: 2-1-1.

Notable: She went 13 years between playing in the Junior Ryder Cup and her first Solheim Cup.

AUSTIN ERNST

Age: 29.

World ranking: 27.

Victories: 3.

Majors: None.

Solheim Cup record: 2-2-0.

Notable: Made her Solheim Cup debut in 2017, didn’t qualify in 2019, and then won each of the next two years to qualify on her own.

ALLY EWING

Age: 28.

World ranking: 22.

Victories: 2.

Majors: None.

Solheim Cup record: 1-3-0.

Notable: Won the LPGA Tour’s lone Match Play event at Shadow Creek earlier this year by beating Sophia Popov in the final.

MINA HARIGAE

Age: 31.

World ranking: 62.

Victories: None.

Majors: None.

Solheim Cup record: Rookie.

Notable: Got the attention of Captain Pat Hurst by winning four Cactus Tour events when golf was shut down because of the pandemic.

DANIELLE KANG

Age: 28.

World ranking: 8.

Victories: 5.

Majors: Women’s PGA Championship (2017).

Solheim Cup record: 4-4-0.

Notable: Match play experience includes being a back-to-back winner of U.S. Women’s Amateur.

MEGAN KHANG

Age: 23.

World ranking: 37.

Victories: None.

Majors: None.

Solheim Cup record: 0-2-1.

Notable: Had a pair of top-10 finishes in the majors this year at the ANA Inspiration and the U.S. Women’s Open, where she tied for fourth at Olympic Club.

JESSICA KORDA

Age: 28.

World ranking: 18.

Victories: 6.

Majors: None.

Solheim Cup record: 4-2-2.

Notable: Was unbeaten in four matches at Gleneagles in 2019. The two foursomes matches she won with sister Nelly didn’t get beyond the 14th hole.

NELLY KORDA

Age: 23.

World ranking: 1.

Victories: 8.

Majors: Women’s PGA Championship (2021).

Solheim Cup record: 3-0-1.

Notable: The Olympic gold medalist already has had a banner year including winning her first major and first time reaching No. 1 in the world.

JENNIFER KUPCHO

Age: 24.

World ranking: 28.

Victories: None.

Majors: None.

Solheim Cup record: Rookie.

Notable: Former NCAA champion at Wake Forest, best known for winning the inaugural Augusta National Women’s Amateur.

YEALIMI NOH

Age: 20.

World ranking: 31.

Victories: None.

Majors: None.

Solheim Cup record: Rookie.

Notable: Regarded as one of the most promising young Americans, had such a promising amateur career that she turned down a scholarship to UCLA to turn pro and made it onto the LPGA Tour in her first attempt.

LIZETTE SALAS

Age: 32.

World ranking: 14.

Victories: 1.

Majors: None.

Solheim Cup record: 6-6-2.

Notable: Lost a showdown to Nelly Korda in the Women’s PGA this year. In four previous Solheim Cup appearances, she is 3-0-1 in singles.

LEXI THOMPSON

Age: 26.

World ranking: 12.

Victories: 13.

Majors: ANA Inspiration (2017).

Solheim Cup record: 5-4-6.

Notable: She failed to win a match at Gleneagles in 2019, halving two of them. Has had a tough year with losing a five-shot lead in the U.S. Women’s Open. Still an intimidating presence with her power.

