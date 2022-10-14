DETROIT (AP)Elmer Soderblom scored a third-period goal in his NHL debut, Ville Husso made 29 saves and the Detroit Red Wings won in Derek Lalonde’s first game as a head coach, beating the Montreal Canadiens 3-0 on Friday night.

Michael Rasmussen had an empty-net goal and two assists, and Olli Maatta also had an empty-netter for the Red Wings. Husso, acquired from St. Louis in a trade during the offseason, had his fourth shutout.

Lalonde, Tampa Bay’s former top assistant, replaced Jeff Blashill after the Red Wings failed to make the playoffs for the sixth consecutive season.

Jake Allen made 37 saves for Montreal.

JETS 4, RANGERS 1

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) – Mark Scheifele scored twice and Winnipeg beat New York to win its season opener.

Sam Gagner also scored and Kyle Connor added an empty-netter for the Jets. Connor Hellebuyck stopped 40 shots.

Dryden Hunt had a goal for and backup goalie Jaroslav Halak finished with 30 saves in his Rangers debut. New York was playing its third game of the season, and the second half of a back-to-back after a 7-3 win at Minnesota on Thursday.

LIGHTNING 5, BLUE JACKETS 2

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – Steven Stamkos scored twice, and Corey Perry and Ross Colton each had a goal and an assist, as the Tampa Bay got its first win of the season.

Cal Foote also scored for the Lightning, and Vladislav Namestnikov, Alex Killorn and Mikhail Sergachev each added two assists. Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 26 shots.

Johnny Gaudreau recorded his first goal since signing with the Blue Jackets in the offseason, and Gus Nyquist also scored for Columbus. Daniil Tarasov remained winless in seven NHL appearances, finishing with 34 saves.

HURRICANES 2, SHARKS 1

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) – Sebastian Aho scored the tiebreaking goal with 1:58 remaining in the third period and Carolina handed San Jose its third straight loss to open the season.

Martin Necas scored his second goal in two games for Carolina to tie it late in the second period before Aho won it in the third when he deflected a point shot from Brett Pesce past James Reimer.

Antti Raanta made 18 saves, including one in close to stop Tomas Hertl in the closing seconds as the Hurricanes improved to 2-0 on the season.

San Jose had lost the first two games of the season to Nashville in the Czech Republic but were unable to get on the winning side in the home opener for new coach David Quinn.

Evgeny Svechnikov also scored his first goal for San Jose. James Reimer made 33 saves.

