LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP)D.J. Smith had 20 points in Little Rock’s 81-77 overtime victory over Eastern Illinois on Saturday night.

Smith had six rebounds for the Trojans (9-20, 5-11 Ohio Valley Conference). Deantoni Gordon added 18 points while shooting 6 of 10 from the field and 6 for 7 from the line, and he also had 12 rebounds and four blocks. Isaiah Palermo shot 7 of 17 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line to finish with 17 points.

Nick Ellington finished with 20 points for the Panthers (9-20, 5-11). Eastern Illinois also got 17 points from Cameron Haffner. Kinyon Hodges also had 17 points and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.