Smith scores 20 to lift Belmont past Furman 95-89 in OT

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Luke Smith scored 20 points and hit three free throws with 7 seconds left in regulation to send the game to overtime and Belmont defeated Furman 95-89 in nonconference play on Monday night.

Smith opened the overtime period with a 3-pointer and the Bruins (2-1) never trailed again.

Grayson Murphy finished with 17 points and seven steals for Belmont. Nick Muszynski added 17 points, 12 rebounds, three assists and three blocks, while JaCobi Wood scored 13.

Mike Bothwell had 23 points and seven rebounds to lead the Paladins (2-1). Alex Hunter added 16 points and seven assists. Conley Garrison had 15 points. Jalen Slawson tied a career high with five blocks to go with 14 points and eight rebounds.

