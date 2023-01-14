DENVER (AP)Tevin Smith scored 20 points as Denver beat North Dakota 78-71 on Saturday.

Smith also added five rebounds for the Pioneers (11-9, 2-5 Summit League). Lukas Kisunas scored 12 points while finishing 5 of 9 from the floor. Tommy Bruner was 4 of 10 shooting and 4 of 5 from the free throw line to finish with 12 points.

The Fightin’ Hawks (6-13, 0-6) were led by Matt Norman, who recorded 18 points. Brady Danielson added 15 points for North Dakota and B.J. Omot had 10 points. The loss is the sixth straight for the Fightin’ Hawks.

Denver visits South Dakota on Thursday and North Dakota hosts UMKC, also on Thursday.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.