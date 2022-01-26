Smith, No. 11 Baylor women edge Texas Tech 88-80

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP)NaLyssa Smith scored 23 points, Sarah Andrews added 19 and No. 11 Baylor outscored Texas Tech 9-1 in the last 2 1/2 minutes for an 88-80 win on Wednesday night.

The Red Raiders, who have lost 23 straight in the series and trailed by 16 in the last minute of the first half, tied the game at 79 on a three-point play by Taylah Thomaswith 2:36 to play.

Andrews responded with a 3-pointer 18 seconds later and Texas Tech closed the game with two turnovers and three misses while Baylor went 6 of 8 from the foul line.

Jordan Lewis scored 16 points for the Bears (14-4, 4-2), who have won four straight. Caitlin Bickle added 12.

Bryn Gerlich scored a career-high 22 points and had seven assists for the Red Raiders (9-10, 2-6), who dropped their third straight. Vivian Gray added 21 points and Thomas 13.

Baylor made 20 of 30 shots in the first half for a 51-38 lead with Smith scoring 14 points.

Texas Tech hit three 3-pointers and had a three-point play to open the third quarter, pulling within 51-50. Andrews hit a 3-pointer in the closing seconds to give Baylor a 71-66 lead.

Twice the Red Raiders trailed by seven in the fourth quarter before pulling even.

Texas Tech made 6 of 7 3-pointers in the second half and finished 11 of 15 for the game. Four different players had at least two.

