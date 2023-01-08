WASHINGTON (AP)Colin Smalls scored 13 points as American beat Boston University 76-74 on Sunday.

Smalls was 4-of-6 shooting, including 1 for 3 from distance, and went 4 for 4 from the line for the Eagles (12-3, 4-0 Patriot League). Johnny O’Neil added 11 points while shooting 4 of 9 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line, and he also had nine rebounds. Matt Rogers recorded 11 points and went 5 of 5 from the field.

Walter Whyte finished with 23 points and 11 rebounds for the Terriers (9-8, 2-2). Boston University also got 11 points from Fletcher Tynen. Jonas Harper also had nine points and three steals.

NEXT UP

Both teams play on Wednesday. American visits Army while Boston University travels to play Colgate.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.