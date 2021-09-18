Sky looking to build playoff momentum vs. Fever

Perhaps a visit from the last-place Indiana Fever can help the struggling Chicago Sky build some momentum in advance of the WNBA playoffs.

Desperate for a victory, the Sky can conclude the regular season by handing the visiting Fever a seventh straight defeat on Sunday.

Chicago (15-16) is headed to the playoffs as the No. 6 seed, but has dropped two straight and four of five. The Sky have also lost four of five at home, including a 103-70 defeat to the Las Vegas Aces on Friday night. It marked the third time in five contests Chicago allowed 90 or more points.

Vegas shot 56.2 percent, recorded 32 assists and held a 47-19 rebounding edge over the Sky, who are 6-9 since winning seven consecutive games from June 9-24.

“We have to bounce back. We have to find our groove again,” Chicago coach James Wade said. “We have to show our collective pride.”

Considering the Sky won both previous meetings with Indiana this season, notably a 92-76 victory at home on June 9, they stand a solid chance at building momentum Sunday in advance of the playoffs.

Hit hard by injuries, the Fever (6-25) are at the bottom of the WNBA standings and have been outscored by an average margin of 13.3 points during their six-game losing streak that dates to a 74-72 win over Los Angeles on Aug. 31.

Indiana held tight with Minnesota for the first half Friday night but managed just 29 points over the final two quarters of a 92-73 home loss.

“At the end of the day, we’re all still professionals, so we’ve just got to continue to fight and play,” Fever forward Emma Cannon said. “Regardless of what the score is, and regardless of who we’re playing. Just fight.”

Indiana star Kelsey Mitchell matched a season-high with 26 points Friday and tied a club record with 200 field goals in 2021. Mitchell has averaged 20.9 points over her last seven games and totaled 40 in two contests against the Sky this year.

Chicago’s Candace Parker had 20 points Friday, but her stretch of three straight double-doubles came to an end. She posted 20 points with 14 rebounds during an 83-79 win at Indiana on June 12.

