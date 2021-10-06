Sky advance to finals and Aces stave off elimination

CHICAGO (AP)Courtney Vandersloot scored 19 points and Kahleah Copper added 18 to help the Chicago Sky beat the top-seeded Connecticut Sun 79-69 and advance to the WNBA Finals on Wednesday night.

Chicago is back in the finals for the first time since 2014 despite finishing the regular season with a .500 record.

Candace Parker, who returned home to Chicago this season, finished with 17 points, nine rebounds and seven assists.

The Sky, who held a seven-point lead heading into the fourth quarter, opened the period with an 8-2 run to put the game away.

Jonquel Jones led the way for the Sun with 25 points and 11 rebounds. Natisha Hiedeman added 16 points off the bench, hitting five 3-pointers.

It was the first time that the No. 1 seed hasn’t reached the finals since the WNBA changed its playoff format in 2016.

ACES 93, MERCURY 76

PHOENIX (AP) – Chelsea Gray scored 22 points and the Aces used a massive third quarter run to beat the Mercury, evening the WNBA semifinals at 2-all.

The Aces got off to a good start for the first time in three games and ran away from the Mercury with a 26-2 run to begin the third quarter.

A’ja Wilson bounced back from a shaky Game 3 with 15 points and 12 rebounds, Kelsey Plum scored 20 points and Las Vegas shot 11 of 22 from 3 to set up a decisive Game 5 Friday in Las Vegas. The winner faces the Chicago Sky after they took out the Connecticut Sun in four games.

Phoenix had to play without guard Sophie Cunningham due to a calf strain, then lost guard Kim Nurse to a knee injury 39 seconds into the game.

Diana Taurasi and Skylar Diggins-Smith had 14 points each to lead Phoenix.

