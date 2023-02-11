FARGO, N.D. (AP)Boden Skunberg’s 30 points led North Dakota State over Denver 78-70 on Saturday.

Skunberg also added seven rebounds for the Bison (11-15, 8-6 Summit League). Grant Nelson scored 13 points and added 11 rebounds and eight assists. Damari Wheeler-Thomas added 13 points.

The Pioneers (13-15, 4-11) were led by Tommy Bruner, who posted 18 points and five assists. Lukas Kisunas added 15 points and seven rebounds for Denver. Touko Tainamo had 12 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.