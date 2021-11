Ski Report

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources (DLNR) has retrieved game birds from Wisconsin and released them in Game Management Areas (GMA) for hunters right before Thanksgiving since 2007.

According to DLNR, a mix of melanistic mutant pheasants, ringneck pheasants and chukar partridges are moved to fly pens after six weeks, where they spend another ten weeks to reach maturity.