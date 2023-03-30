LEBANON, N.H. (AP)Latest skiing conditions, as supplied by SnoCountry Mountain Reports. Conditions are subject to change due to weather, skier/rider traffic and other factors. Be aware of changing conditions. For more information go to www.snocountry.com

Mohawk Mountain – Wed Reopen 03/31 spring snow 15 – 15 base Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p; Open Fri-Sun;Apr 02: Last day.

Big Squaw – Wed Reopen 03/31 machine groomed 20 – 24 base Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Fri-Sun;Apr 09: Last day.

Bigrock Mountain – Wed 9:13a machine groomed 19 – 19 base 29 of 35 trails 83% open, 3 of 3 lifts, Thu/Fri: 1p-7p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Thu-Sun Apr 02: Last day.

Black Mtn – Wed Reopen 04/01 machine groomed 15 – 15 base Thu/Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Thu-Sun.

Lost Valley – Wed 2:58p spring snow machine groomed 10 – 36 base 17 of 31 trails 55% open, 3 of 4 lifts, Thu: 3p-8p; Fri: 3p-9p; Sun: 10a-5p; Open Thu-Sun Apr 02: Last day.

Pleasant Mountain – Wed Reopen 03/31 machine groomed 20 – 25 base 30 of 42 trails, 71% open, 6 of 6 lifts, Mon: 9:30a-9p;Fri: 9:30a-6p; Sat: 8:30a-8p Sun: 8:30a-4:30p—Saturday 4/1 8:30a – 6 pmSunday 4/2 8:30a – 4:30p Open Fri-Mon.

Saddleback – Wed 8:22a packed powder machine groomed 30 – 55 base 67 of 68 trails 99% open, 600 acres, 4 of 6 lifts, Mon-Fri: 10a-5p; Sat/Sun: 9:30a-5p.

Sugarloaf – Wed 7:50a 1 new frozen granular machine groomed 23 – 54 base 149 of 162 trails, 92% open, 56 miles, 1066 acres, 5 of 13 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-3:50p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3:50p.

Sunday River – Wed 7:20a machine groomed 40 – 55 base 137 of 138 trails 99% open, 55 miles, 880 acres, 13 of 19 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.

Berkshire East – Wed 10:10a spring snow 12 – 30 base 29 of 34 trails 85% open, 4 of 5 lifts, Mon-Tue: 9a-4p; Wed: 9a-8p; Thu-Fri: 9a-9p Sat: 8:30a-9p; Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Catamount – Wed 3:22p machine groomed 12 – 24 base 21 of 44 trails 48% open, 3 of 8 lifts, Thu/Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p; Open Thu-Sun Apr 02: Last day.

Jiminy Peak – Wed 6:35a machine groomed 12 – 46 base 36 of 45 trails 80% open, 11 miles, 136 acres, 3 of 9 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Ski Butternut – Wed 3:14p machine groomed 20 – 28 base 21 of 22 trails 95% open, 13 miles, 90 acres, 4 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:15a-4p.

Wachusett – Wed 7:54a machine groomed 30 – 45 base 26 of 27 trails 96% open, 5 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-7p; Sat/Sun: 7:30a-7p Apr 02: Last day.

Attitash – Wed 9:58a machine groomed 23 – 23 base 44 of 69 trails, 64% open 7 of 9 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p; Apr 09: Last day.

Bretton Woods – Wed 7:20a 4 new powder machine groomed 28 – 38 base 88 of 98 trails, 90% open, 31 miles, 423 acres, 4 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat-Sun: 9a-4p.

Cannon Mountain – Wed 3:14p 4 new packed powder machine groomed 41 – 59 base 77 of 97 trails, 79% open, 18 miles, 223 acres, 6 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Dartmouth Skiway – Wed 11:03a loose granular machine groomed 8 – 8 base 26 of 28 trails 93% open, 15 miles, 104 acres, 4 of 4 lifts, Wed-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Wed-Sun;Apr 01: Last day.

Gunstock – Wed 8:22a 1 new machine groomed 40 – 42 base 49 of 49 trails 100% open, 227 acres, 6 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.

Loon Mountain – Wed 7:55a 2 new packed powder machine groomed 36 – 45 base 43 of 61 trails, 68% open, 18 miles, 251 acres, 5 of 10 lifts,

Mount Sunapee – Wed 10:08a machine groomed 31 – 31 base 58 of 66 trails 88% open, 7 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.

Pats Peak – Closed for Snow Sports

Ragged Mountain – Wed 7:51a machine groomed 16 – 32 base 48 of 57 trails 84% open, 213 acres, 4 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Waterville Valley – Wed 4:39p 1 new machine groomed 18 – 30 base 61 of 61 trails, 74% open, 265 acres, 6 of 12 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p Sat/Sat: 8a-3:30p.

Bear Notch Ski Touring – Wed 7:43a machine groomed 10 – 30 base 44 of 34 trails, 28 miles Mon-Fri: 8a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.

Bretton Woods XC – Wed 10:33a packed powder 6 – 16 base 51 of 56 trails 19 miles Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Eastman XC – Closed for Snow Sports

Gunstock XC – Wed 8:18a variable machine groomed 16 – 27 base 28 of 28 trails 6 miles Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Jackson XC – Wed 6:03a 1 new machine groomed 6 – 15 base 36 of 59 trails 25 miles Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.

King Pine XC – Closed for Snow Sports

Mt Washington Valley XC – Wed 8:15a spring snow 2 – 8 base Mon-Fri: 9a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4:30p.

Belleayre – Wed 12:09p 1 new machine groomed 12 – 40 base 58 of 63 trails 92% open, 20 miles, 171 acres, 4 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Bristol Mountain – Wed 6:16p machine groomed 16 – 40 base 31 of 39 trails 79% open, 3 of 6 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Dry Hill – Wed Reopen 03/31 variable 24 – 24 base Fri: 4p-9p Sat/Sun: 10a-6p; Open Fri-Sun;Apr 02: Last day.

Gore Mountain – Wed 4:12p loose granular machine groomed 16 – 37 base 77 of 109 trails 71% open, 24 miles, 385 acres, 12 of 14 lifts, Mon-Wed: 8:30a-4p Thu-Fri: 8:30a-8p; Sat: 8:30a-8p;Sun: 8:30a-6p.

Greek Peak – Wed 10:55a machine groomed 12 – 38 base 24 of 51 trails 47% open, 4 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9:30a-5p; Sat-Sun: 8:30a-5p.

Holiday Valley – Wed 4:31p machine groomed 8 – 44 base 28 of 60 trails 47% open, 6 of 13 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4:30p;; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4:30p Apr 09: Last day.

HoliMont – Wed 6:05a machine groomed 15 – 43 base 36 of 56 trails, 64% open 5 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9:30a-4:20p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4:20p.

Hunter Mountain – Wed 6:07a machine groomed 38 – 38 base 38 of 67 trails 57% open, 5 of 13 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Labrador Mountain – Closed for Snow Sports

McCauley – Wed 8:34a 1 new machine groomed 12 – 36 base 17 of 23 trails 74% open, 2 of 5 lifts,

Plattekill – Reopen 04/01

Royal Mountain – Wed Reopen 04/02 machine groomed 36 – 36 base Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Sat/Sun.

Song Mountain – Wed 6:09a machine groomed 14 – 54 base 14 of 24 trails 58% open, 2 of 5 lifts, Tue-Fri: 10a-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4:30p.

Swain – Wed Reopen 04/02 frozen granular 12 – 24 base Sat: 9a-5p Sun: 9a-5p; Open Sat/Sun;Apr 08: Last day.

Titus Mountain – Wed Reopen 04/02 machine groomed 20 – 28 base Sat/Sun: 9a-4:30p; Open Sat/Sun;Apr 02: Last day.

West Mountain – Wed 6:14a machine groomed 48 – 61 base 25 of 33 trails 76% open, 3 of 4 lifts, Mon: 3p-9p; Tue-Fri: 10a-9p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-6p.

Whiteface – Wed 6:01a loose granular machine groomed 36 – 48 base 84 of 94 trails 89% open, 9 of 11 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3:30p.

Windham Mountain – Wed 6:40a machine groomed 12 – 36 base 38 of 54 trails 70% open, 249 acres, 4 of 11 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.

Ski Osceola – Closed for Snow Sports

Blue Mountain – Closed for Snow Sports

Camelback – Wed Reopen 04/02 spring snow machine groomed 18 – 36 base Sat/Sun: 8:30a-5p; Open Sat/Sun;Apr 02: Last day.

Montage Mountain – Wed Reopen 04/01 machine groomed 25 – 25 base Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Sat/Sun;Apr 02: Last day.

Bolton Valley – Wed 6:36a hard packed machine groomed 40 – 48 base 55 of 71 trails 81% open, 5 of 6 lifts, Mon: 9a-4p, Tue-Fri: 9a-10p; Sat: 9a-10p Sun: 9a-4p.

Bromley Mountain – Wed 6:42a 2 new powder machine groomed 12 – 36 base 47 of 47 trails, 100% open, 178 acres, 2 of 9 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Burke Mountain – Wed 6:38a 1 new machine groomed 15 – 35 base 50 of 51 trails, 98% open, 4 of 4 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:45a-4p.

Jay Peak – Wed 6:21a 3 – 4 new windblown machine groomed 50 – 75 base 81 of 81 trails, 100% open, 9 of 9 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.

Killington – Wed 7:02a 3 new variable machine groomed 26 – 26 base 153 of 155 trails 99% open, 72 miles, 1446 acres, 15 of 22 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.

Mad River Glen – Wed 5:58a 1 new variable machine groomed 6 – 12 base 54 of 60 trails, 90% open, 3 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Magic Mountain – Wed 8:06a 2 new machine groomed 12 – 24 base 45 of 51 trails, 88% open, 22 miles, 185 acres, 1 of 6 lifts, Thu/Fri: 9a-4p Sat 9a-5p; Sun 10a-4p; Open Thu-Sun;Apr 09: Last day.

Middlebury Snow Bowl – Wed 10:12a machine groomed 12 – 36 base 12 of 17 trails, 71% open, 3 of 4 lifts, Wed-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 10a-3p Open Wed-Sun;Apr 02: Last day.

Mount Snow – Wed 10:10a machine groomed 30 – 30 base 67 of 86 trails 78% open, 6 of 19 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.

Okemo Mountain – Wed 7:04a 1 new machine groomed 24 – 34 base 120 of 122 trails, 98% open, 45 miles, 660 acres, 11 of 20 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.

Pico – Wed 7:04a 3 new machine groomed 26 – 26 base 58 of 58 trails 100% open, 18 miles, 264 acres, 4 of 7 lifts, Thu-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 02: Last day.

Ski Quechee – Closed for Snow Sports

Smugglers Notch – Wed 4:06p 4 new packed powder machine groomed 14 – 52 base 72 of 78 trails, 92% open, 310 acres, 4 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.

Stowe – Wed 6:33a 4 new machine groomed 30 – 60 base 114 of 128 trails 89% open, 38 miles, 601 acres, 7 of 12 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8a-4p Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.

Stratton Mountain – Wed 6:53a 2 new machine groomed 35 – 35 base 96 of 99 trails, 97% open, 658 acres, 6 of 11 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Sugarbush – Wed 6:42a 1 – 2 new frozen granular machine groomed 25 – 48 base 109 of 111 trails, 98% open, 467 acres, 13 of 16 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat-Sun: 8a-4p.

Timber Creek XC – Wed No Recent Information machine groomed 15 – 28 base 6 of 25 trails, 4 miles Mon-Fri: 9a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4:30p.

Wild Wings XC – Wed 7:01a packed powder machine groomed 15 – 26 base 10 of 10 trails 16 miles Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Woodstock XC – Wed 8:41a machine groomed 7 – 20 base 32 of 43 trails 22 miles Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Sugar Mountain – Closed for Snow Sports

Massanutten – Closed for Snow Sports

Snowshoe Mountain – Wed 10:13a machine groomed 45 – 45 base 25 of 60 trails 42% open, 3 of 14 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-5p; Sat/Sun: 9a-5p; Apr 02: Last day.