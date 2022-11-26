LEBANON, N.H. (AP)Latest skiing conditions, as supplied by SnoCountry Mountain Reports. Conditions are subject to change due to weather, skier/rider traffic and other factors. Be aware of changing conditions. For more information go to www.snocountry.com

Saturday, Nov. 26=

NORTHEAST=

Connecticut=

Mohawk Mountain – Wed 7:43a machine groomed 12 – 12 base 3 of 26 trails 12% open, 2 of 8 lifts, Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p; Open Sat/Sun.

Mt Southington – Opening Soon for Snow Sports

Powder Ridge – Opening Soon for Snow Sports

Ski Sundown – Opening Soon for Snow Sports

Maine=

Baker Mountain – Opening Soon for Snow Sports

Big Squaw – Opening Soon for Snow Sports

Bigrock Mountain – Plan to Open 12/17

Black Mtn – Plan to Open 12/26

Camden Snow Bowl – Opening Soon for Snow Sports

Hermon Mountain – Opening Soon for Snow Sports

Lost Valley – Plan to Open 12/17

Mt Abram – Opening Soon for Snow Sports

Pleasant Mountain – Opening Soon for Snow Sports

Saddleback – Plan to Open 12/10

Sugarloaf – Wed 3:07p machine groomed 3 – 10 base 19 of 162 trails 12% open, 10 miles, 128 acres, 5 of 13 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-3:50p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3:50p.

Sunday River – Wed 7:17a machine groomed 12 – 20 base 16 of 135 trails 12% open, 9 miles, 106 acres, 4 of 18 lifts, sm Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.

Titcomb Mountain – Opening Soon for Snow Sports

Massachusetts=

Berkshire East – Opening Soon for Snow Sports

Blue Hills Boston – Opening Soon for Snow Sports

Bousquet – Wed 1:54p machine groomed 10 – 10 base 5 of 23 trails, 22% open 4 of 5 lifts, sm Fri: 12p-9p; Sat: 9a-9p;Sun: 9a-4p; Open Fri-Sun.

Bradford – Opening Soon for Snow Sports

Catamount – Opening Soon for Snow Sports

Jiminy Peak – Wed 6:24a machine groomed 12 – 36 base 11 of 45 trails 24% open, 3 miles, 35 acres, 3 of 9 lifts, Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Open Fri-Sun.

Nashoba Valley – Opening Soon for Snow Sports

Otis Ridge – Plan to Open 12/10

Ski Butternut – Opening Soon for Snow Sports

Ski Ward – Wed 1:57p machine groomed 12 – 48 base 2 of 9 trails, 22% open 2 of 4 lifts, sm Fri: 12p-5p; Sat/Sun: 12p-5p; Open Fri-Sun.

Wachusett – Wed 6:50a machine groomed 10 – 12 base 5 of 27 trails, 19% open 38 acres, 4 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-7p; Sat/Sun: 7:30a-7p.

New Hampshire=

Arrowhead – Plan to Open 12/17

Attitash – Plan to Open 12/02

Black Mountain – Plan to Open 12/10 Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Bretton Woods – Wed 6:29a machine groomed 8 – 12 base 5 of 98 trails 5% open, 3 miles, 46 acres, 3 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p.

Cannon Mountain – Plan to Open 12/03

Cranmore – Wed 5:43a machine groomed 12 – 18 base 3 of 57 trails, 5% open 1 mile 19 acres, 1 of 7 lifts, Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Sat-Sun.

Crotched Mountain – Plan to Open 12/02

Dartmouth Skiway – Opening Soon for Snow Sports

Loon Mountain – Wed 6:57a machine groomed 12 – 24 base 15 of 61 trails 26% open, 6 miles, 93 acres, 2 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.

Mount Sunapee – Wed 3:29p machine groomed 2 – 19 base 5 of 66 trails 7% open, 23 acres, 2 of 10 lifts, sm Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.

Wildcat – Wed 11:55a machine groomed 12 – 12 base 6 of 48 trails, 12% open 3 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3:30p.

New Jersey=

Campgaw Mountain – Opening Soon for Snow Sports

Mountain Creek – Opening Soon for Snow Sports

New York=

Belleayre – Wed 4:01p machine groomed 6 – 24 base 21 of 63 trails, 39% open 9 miles, 68 acres, 3 of 8 lifts, Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Fri-Sat.

Brantling Ski Slopes – Opening Soon for Snow Sports

Bristol Mountain – Wed 1:02p machine groomed 6 – 30 base 8 of 39 trails 21% open, 1 of 6 lifts, Nov: 25-27: 9a-4p.

Buffalo Ski Club – Opening Soon for Snow Sports

Cockaigne – Opening Soon for Snow Sports

Dry Hill – Wed 7:22a variable machine groomed 12 – 12 base 67% open, 2 of 3 lifts Fri: 5p-10p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Four Seasons – Plan to Open 12/10

Gore Mountain – Wed 2:47p loose granular machine groomed 2 – 10 base 12 of 108 trails 22% open, 6 miles, 77 acres, 5 of 14 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p Sat-Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Greek Peak – Wed 7:25a machine groomed 12 – 12 base 8 of 51 trails 16% open, 3 of 8 lifts, Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p; Open Sat/Sun.

Holiday Mountain – Wed 10:37a machine groomed 10 – 10 base 4 of 16 trails 25% open, 1 of 6 lifts, sm Thu: 3p-9p;Fri: 12p-9p; Sat: 9a-9p;Sun: 9a-5p Open Thu-Sun.

Holiday Valley – Wed 4:33p machine groomed 4 – 20 base 9 of 60 trails 15% open, 5 of 13 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4:30p.

HoliMont – Plan to Open 12/17

Hunter Mountain – Wed 7:34a machine groomed 20 – 20 base 16 of 67 trails 24% open, 4 of 13 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Kissing Bridge – Reopen TBA machine groomed

Labrador Mountain – Opening Soon for Snow Sports

Maple Ski Ridge – Opening Soon for Snow Sports

McCauley – Opening Soon for Snow Sports

Mount Peter – Plan to Open 12/10

Oak Mountain – Plan to Open 12/10

Peek n Peak – Opening Soon for Snow Sports

Plattekill – Plan to Open 12/10

Royal Mountain – Plan to Open 12/03

Snow Ridge – Opening Soon for Snow Sports

Song Mountain – Opening Soon for Snow Sports

Swain – Opening Soon for Snow Sports

Thunder Ridge – Opening Soon for Snow Sports

Titus Mountain – Opening Soon for Snow Sports

Whiteface – Wed 5:56a loose granular machine groomed 6 – 12 base 12 of 91 trails 14% open, 5 miles, 53 acres, 4 of 12 lifts, sm Mon-Fri: 8:30a-3:30p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3:30p.

Willard Mountain – Opening Soon for Snow Sports

Windham Mountain – Wed 6:51a packed powder machine groomed 6 – 18 base 8 of 54 trails 15% open, 47 acres, 2 of 11 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 10a-4p.

Woods Valley – Opening Soon for Snow Sports

Lapland Lake XC – Wed No Recent Information packed powder machine groomed 2 – 4 base 9 of 17 trails, 9 miles Mon-Fri: 10a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4:30p.

Pennsylvania=

Bear Creek – Opening Soon for Snow Sports

Blue Knob – Wed 8:27p machine groomed 6 – 13 base 2 of 34 trails, 6% open 1 of 5 lifts, Nov 25-27: 10a-5p.

Blue Mountain – Wed 11:07a machine groomed 18 – 36 base 12 of 40 trails 30% open, 4 miles, 50 acres, 5 of 16 lifts, Fri: 9a-9p; Sat/Sun: 8p-9p Open Fri-Sun.

Camelback – Opening Soon for Snow Sports

Elk Mountain – Plan to Open 12/14

Montage Mountain – Opening Soon for Snow Sports

Mount Pleasant – Plan to Open 12/17

Seven Springs – Wed 3:42p machine groomed 12 – 20 base 10 of 33 trails 21% open, 4 of 14 lifts, sm Mon-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat/Sun: 8a-9p.

Shawnee Mountain – Wed 3:45p machine groomed 12 – 18 base 4 of 23 trails 17% open, 3 of 10 lifts, Sat/Sun 9a-4p; Open Sat/Sun.

Ski Sawmill – Opening Soon for Snow Sports

Spring Mountain – Opening Soon for Snow Sports

Tussey Mountain – Opening Soon for Snow Sports

Rhode Island=

Yawgoo Valley – Opening Soon for Snow Sports

Vermont=

Bolton Valley – Wed 8:16a 1 new machine groomed 18 – 20 base 5 of 71 trails 5% open, 3 of 6 lifts, Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Sat/Sun.

Bromley Mountain – Wed 7:26a machine groomed 12 – 24 base 4 of 47 trails 9% open, 2 of 9 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Burke Mountain – Wed 6:29a machine groomed 10 – 10 base 2 of 50 trails 5% open, 1 acre 1 of 4 lifts, sm

Jay Peak – Wed 6:17a 1 – 2 new machine groomed 9 – 18 base 3 of 81 trails 4% open, 3 of 9 lifts, sm Fri: 8:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8a-4p; Open Fri-Sun.

Killington – Wed 3:30p 1 new machine groomed 12 – 12 base 15 of 155 trails 10% open, 11 miles, 53 acres, 4 of 22 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.

Mad River Glen – Plan to Open 12/10

Middlebury Snow Bowl – Opening Soon for Snow Sports

Mount Snow – Wed 4:01p machine groomed 12 – 16 base 15 of 87 trails 17% open, 5 of 20 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.

Okemo Mountain – Wed 6:13a machine groomed 6 – 10 base 22 of 121 trails 18% open, 8 miles, 126 acres, 8 of 20 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.

Pico – Plan to Open 12/10 Mon/Thu/Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p; Open Thu-Mon.

Smugglers Notch – Wed 3:45p machine groomed 18 – 28 base 4 of 78 trails 5% open, 4 miles, 24 acres, 1 of 8 lifts,

Stowe – Wed 6:03a 1 new machine groomed 12 – 24 base 19 of 116 trails 16% open, 6 miles, 95 acres, 5 of 13 lifts, sm Mon-Fri: 8a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.

Stratton Mountain – Wed 6:01a machine groomed 12 – 24 base 17 of 99 trails 17% open, 67 acres, 5 of 11 lifts, Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p Open Fri-Sun.

Sugarbush – Wed 6:32a machine groomed 12 – 24 base 8 of 111 trails, 7% open 3 miles, 35 acres, 2 of 16 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat-Sun: 9a-4p.

SOUTHEAST=

Alabama=

Cloudmont – Opening Soon for Snow Sports

Maryland=

Wisp – Wed 6:31a machine groomed 28 – 30 base 8 of 34 trails, 24% open 3 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Nov 25-27: 9a-5p.

North Carolina=

Appalachian Ski – Wed 8:04a machine groomed 32 – 66 base 8 of 12 trails 67% open, 4 of 6 lifts, sm Mon-Fri: 9a-10p; Sat/Sun: 9a-12a.

Beech Mountain – Wed 7:14a machine groomed 30 – 68 base 10 of 17 trails 59% open, 3 of 7 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-5p; Sat/Sun: 9a-5p.

Cataloochee – Wed 3:16p machine groomed 16 – 42 base 10 of 18 trails 56% open, 5 of 5 lifts, sm Mon-Fri: 9a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4:30p Nov 25/26: 8:30a-10p.

Sapphire Valley – Plan to Open 12/17

Sugar Mountain – Wed 7:21a loose granular 25 – 58 base 8 of 21 trails 38% open, 4 of 7 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4:30p, 6p-10p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4:30p 6p-10p.

Wolf Ridge – Wed 3:22p machine groomed 26 – 36 base 4 of 15 trails 27% open, 2 of 4 lifts, sm Mon-Fri: 9a-10p; Sat: 9a-10p; Sun: 9a-4:30p.

Tennessee=

Ober Mountain – Wed 3:53p machine groomed 8 – 24 base 2 of 10 trails 20% open, 2 of 4 lifts, sm Fri: 10a-6p; Sat/Sun: 10a-6p; Open Fri-Sun.

Virginia=

Bryce Resort – Wed 3:57p machine groomed 24 – 24 base 4 of 9 trails 44% open, 3 of 4 lifts, sm Fri: 9a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3p; Open Fri-Sun.

Massanutten – Wed 7:33a machine groomed 18 – 18 base 3 of 18 trails 17% open Fri: 9a-5p; Sat/Sun: 9a-5p; Open Fri-Sun.

The Homestead – Opening Soon for Snow Sports

Wintergreen – Opening Soon for Snow Sports

West Virginia=

Canaan Valley – Plan to Open 12/17

Snowshoe Mountain – Wed 4:27p machine groomed 70 – 70 base 16 of 60 trails 27% open, 60 acres, 4 of 14 lifts, sm Mon-Thu: 12p-9p; Fri: 9a-9p Sat/Sun: 9a-9p.

Timberline Mountain – Wed 4:31p machine groomed 2 – 15 base 14 of 20 trails 70% open, 2 of 3 lifts, sm Fri: 9a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4:30p; Open Fri-Sun.

Winterplace – Plan to Open 12/10

