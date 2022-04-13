Boyne Mountain – Wed Reopen 04/15 machine groomed 20 – 20 base 23 of 60 trails, 38% open, 198 acres, 5 of 12 lifts, Fri: 9a-4:30p Sat/Sun: 9a-4:30p; Open Fri-Sun Apr 17: Last day.

Mount Bohemia – Wed Reopen 04/16 spring snow 60 – 60 base 80 of 106 trails, 75% open, 560 acres, 2 of 2 lifts, Sat/Sun: 9:30a-5p; Open Sat/Sun Apr 24: Last day.

Ski Brule – Wed Reopen 04/15 machine groomed 24 – 36 base 17 of 17 trails 100% open, 4 of 11 lifts, Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Fri-Sun Apr 17: Last day.

Minnesota=

Lutsen Mountains – Wed Reopen 04/15 machine groomed 36 – 48 base 60 of 62 trails, 97% open, 8 of 8 lifts, Fri: 9:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Fri-Sun May 01: Last day.

Wisconsin=

Granite Peak – Wed Reopen 04/15 machine groomed 24 – 24 base 58 of 58 trails 100% open, 5 of 7 lifts, Fri: 9a-5p; Sat: 9a-5p; Open Fri/Sat Apr 16: Last day.

ROCKIES=

Colorado=

Arapahoe Basin – Wed 5:25a 2 new packed powder 62 – 62 base 124 of 147 trails, 86% open, 1229 acres, 9 of 9 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Aspen Highlands – Closed for Snow Sports

Aspen Mountain – Wed 4:17a 14 new packed powder 63 – 64 base 76 of 76 trails, 100% open, 675 acres, 6 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p.

Beaver Creek – Wed 5:38a 9 new powder machine groomed 58 – 58 base 91 of 169 trails, 96% open, 9 of 25 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Breckenridge – Wed 5:27a 6 new variable machine groomed 65 – 65 base 178 of 187 trails, 95% open, 2801 acres, 31 of 35 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Buttermilk – Closed for Snow Sports

Cooper – Wed 5:49a 2 new packed powder machine groomed 49 – 57 base 53 of 64 trails 82% open, 452 acres, 5 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Apr 17: Last day.

Copper Mountain – Wed 5:15a 5 new machine groomed 64 – 64 base 146 of 158 trails, 92% open, 22 of 23 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Apr 24: Last day.

Echo Mountain – Wed 6:37a machine groomed 18 – 18 base 8 of 8 trails 100% open, 3 of 3 lifts, Mon: 10a-5p Tue-Fri: 10a-9p; Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 9a-5p; Apr 17: Last day.

Eldora – Wed 6:10a 1 new machine groomed 30 – 30 base 64 of 65 trails 98% open, 8 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p Apr 17: Last day.

Granby Ranch – Closed for Snow Sports

Irwin – Wed 6:13a powder machine groomed 70 – 70 base

Keystone – Wed 5:31a 4 new variable machine groomed 53 – 53 base 108 of 130 trails 83% open, 2862 acres, 14 of 20 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p Apr 17: Last day.

Loveland – Wed 4:48a 2 new powder machine groomed 60 – 60 base 85 of 94 trails 90% open, 1664 acres, 7 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p May 08: Last day.

Monarch – Wed 5:28a 4 new powder machine groomed 66 – 66 base 63 of 67 trails 94% open, 776 acres, 5 of 7 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Purgatory – Wed Reopen 04/16 packed powder 44 – 49 base 34 of 105 trails 1 of 12 lifts, Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Sat/Sun Apr 17: Last day.

Silverton Mountain – Wed Reopen 04/14 9 new spring snow 36 – 100 base 64 of 69 trails, 93% open, 1 of 1 lift Thu/Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p Open Thu-Sun Apr 17: Last day.

Snowmass – Wed 4:17a 17 new powder machine groomed 74 – 98 base 98 of 98 trails 100% open, 3342 acres, 19 of 20 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p.

Steamboat – Closed for Snow Sports

Vail – Wed 5:44a 8 new powder machine groomed 67 – 67 base 213 of 273 trails 54% open, 2853 acres, 20 of 33 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p May 01: Last day.

Winter Park – Wed 5:27a 12 new powder machine groomed 76 – 80 base 128 of 168 trails, 76% open, 2087 acres, 14 of 24 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p; Apr 24: Last day.

Wolf Creek – Wed 6:35a 3 new powder machine groomed 90 – 113 base 133 of 133 trails, 100% open, 1600 acres, 9 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p; Apr 17: Last day.

Montana=

Big Sky – Wed 5:14a 2 new powder machine groomed 44 – 66 base 160 of 317 trails 50% open, 3000 acres, 18 of 36 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Apr 24: Last day.

Blacktail Mountain – Wed Reopen 04/16 variable 28 – 28 base 24 of 27 trails, 4 of 4 lifts, Sat/Sun: 9:30-4:30; Open Sat/Sun Apr 24: Last day.

Bridger Bowl – Closed for Snow Sports

Red Lodge – Wed 5:59a powder machine groomed 42 – 49 base 59 of 70 trails 84% open, 6 of 7 lifts,

Whitefish – Closed for Snow Sports

New Mexico=

Sipapu – Closed for Snow Sports

Taos – Closed for Snow Sports

Utah=

Alta – Wed 6:29a 5 new powder machine groomed 115 – 115 base 115 of 118 trails 97% open, 5 of 6 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9:15a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 9:15a-4:30p Apr 24: Last day.

Brian Head – Wed 7:42a 3 new machine groomed 60 – 60 base 71 of 71 trails 100% open, 8 of 8 lifts, Mon-Thu: 10a-4p Fri: 10a-9p; Sat: 9:30a-9p Sun: 9:30a-4:30p; Apr 17: Last day.

Brighton – Wed 6:32a 6 new powder machine groomed 90 – 90 base 61 of 66 trails 92% open, 7 of 7 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 24: Last day.

Deer Valley – Wed 9:41a 5 new machine groomed 54 – 54 base 89 of 103 trails 86% open, 21 of 21 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 17: Last day.

Park City – Wed 6:12a 7 new powder machine groomed 46 – 72 base 131 of 341 trails 38% open, 2990 acres, 27 of 41 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Apr 17: Last day.

Powder Mountain – Closed for Snow Sports

Snowbasin – Reopen 04/15

Snowbird – Wed 6:33a 8 new powder machine groomed 99 – 99 base 105 of 169 trails 62% open, 12 of 14 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Solitude – Wed 7:20a 6 new powder machine groomed 84 – 84 base 69 of 82 trails 84% open, 8 of 8 lifts, sm Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; May 01: Last day.

Wyoming=

Grand Targhee – Closed for Snow Sports

Hogadon – Closed for Snow Sports

Jackson Hole – Closed for Snow Sports

Snowy Range – Closed for Snow Sports

Grand Targhee XC – Wed 7:09a packed powder machine groomed 84 – 84 base 5 of 5 trails 9 miles Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 10: Last day.

