Thursday, Apr. 7=

Thursday, Apr. 7=

NORTHEAST=

Maine=

Black Mtn – Closed for Snow Sports

Saddleback – Wed 10:27a machine groomed 26 – 48 base 49 of 68 trails 72% open, 3 of 6 lifts, Mon-Fri: 10a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9:30a-4p Apr 16: Last day.

Sugarloaf – Wed 8:07a frozen granular machine groomed 15 – 25 base 69 of 162 trails 43% open, 29 miles, 354 acres, 5 of 13 lifts, sm Mon-Fri: 8:30a-3:50p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3:50p.

Sunday River – Wed 7:36a machine groomed 20 – 40 base 63 of 135 trails 47% open, 24 miles, 337 acres, 6 of 18 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8a-4p; Apr 24: Last day.

New Hampshire=

Bretton Woods – Wed 12:48p spring snow machine groomed 12 – 24 base 5 of 98 trails 5% open, 3 miles, 51 acres, 1 of 10 lifts, Mon-Thu: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Apr 10: Last day.

Cannon Mountain – Wed Reopen 04/09 machine groomed 16 – 58 base Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p; Apr 10: Last day.

Loon Mountain – Wed 7:50a machine groomed 32 – 41 base 30 of 61 trails 49% open, 9 miles, 178 acres, 3 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8a-4p; Apr 10: Last day.

Waterville Valley – Wed 8:42a hard packed machine groomed 10 – 15 base 20 of 61 trails 19% open, 91 acres, 4 of 12 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8a-4p Apr 10: Last day.

Wildcat – Wed 10:32a spring snow machine groomed 12 – 12 base 12 of 48 trails, 25% open 2 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3:30p.

New York=

Belleayre – Wed 3:53p machine groomed 6 – 28 base 16 of 64 trails, 32% open 7 miles, 56 acres, 2 of 8 lifts, Mon/Tue/Fri: 9a-4p; Sat: 9a-4p Open Tue/Fri/Sat;Apr 09: Last day.

Bristol Mountain – Wed Reopen 04/09 machine groomed 16 – 36 base Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Sat/Sun.

Gore Mountain – Wed 4:45p wet granular machine groomed 5 – 20 base 28 of 108 trails 42% open, 12 miles, 148 acres, 5 of 14 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p; Apr 10: Last day.

Holiday Valley – Wed Reopen 04/09 machine groomed 8 – 42 base 7 of 60 trails 12% open, 1 of 13 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a – 4:30p Apr 10: Last day.

HoliMont – Wed Reopen 04/09 machine groomed 10 – 41 base 59% open 2 of 8 lifts, Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4:20p; Open Sat/Sun:Apr 10: Last day.

Hunter Mountain – Wed 6:07a machine groomed 12 – 24 base 16 of 67 trails 24% open, 5 of 13 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 10: Last day.

Whiteface – Wed 12:58p spring snow machine groomed 14 – 26 base 40 of 91 trails 45% open, 11 miles, 140 acres, 5 of 12 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p; Apr 10: Last day.

Vermont=

Bolton Valley – Closed for Snow Sports

Burke Mountain – Wed 6:31a machine groomed 12 – 25 base 11 of 50 trails 30% open, 1 of 4 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 10: Last day.

Jay Peak – Wed 6:36a machine groomed 16 – 36 base 62 of 81 trails, 77% open 7 of 9 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8a-4p; Apr 17: Last day.

Killington – Wed 4:13p spring snow machine groomed 24 – 36 base 84 of 155 trails 54% open, 52 miles, 434 acres, 12 of 22 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.

Mount Snow – Wed 6:14a spring snow machine groomed 14 – 14 base 7 of 87 trails, 8% open 1 of 20 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.

Okemo Mountain – Wed 7:18a machine groomed 18 – 18 base 62 of 121 trails 51% open, 22 miles, 358 acres, 6 of 20 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8a-4p; Apr 17: Last day.

Smugglers Notch – Wed Reopen TBA machine groomed 10 – 42 base Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8a-4p; Apr 10: Last day.

Stowe – Wed 6:35a spring snow machine groomed 12 – 36 base 51 of 116 trails, 44% open 18 miles, 265 acres, 2 of 13 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8a-4p Apr 17: Last day.

Stratton Mountain – Wed 12:29p machine groomed 14 – 14 base 39 of 99 trails 39% open, 203 acres, 4 of 11 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p Apr 10: Last day.

Sugarbush – Wed 6:08a machine groomed 16 – 35 base 27 of 111 trails 24% open, 123 acres, 2 of 16 lifts, Mon-Fri: 10a-5p; Sat/Sun: 9a-5p.

Viking Nordic XC – Closed for Snow Sports

