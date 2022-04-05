Big Powderhorn – Closed for Snow Sports

Big Snow Resort – Closed for Snow Sports

Boyne Mountain – Wed 7:18a machine groomed 24 – 24 base 23 of 60 trails 38% open, 220 acres, 5 of 12 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4:30p.

Crystal Mountain – Closed for Snow Sports

Marquette – Closed for Snow Sports

Mount Bohemia – Wed Reopen 04/09 spring snow 60 – 60 base 90 of 106 trails, 85% open, 2 of 2 lifts, Sat/Sun: 9:30a-5p; Open Sat/Sun.

Nubs Nob – Closed for Snow Sports

Ski Brule – Wed Reopen 04/08 machine groomed 24 – 36 base 17 of 17 trails 100% open, 4 of 11 lifts, Fri: 9a-4p/4:30p-7:30p; Sat: 9a-4p/ 4:30p-7:30p Sun: 9a-4p; Open Fri-Sun.

Treetops – Closed for Snow Sports

Minnesota=

Giants Ridge – Closed for Snow Sports

Lutsen Mountains – Wed 1:56p machine groomed 36 – 48 base 60 of 62 trails 97% open, 6 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

South Dakota=

Terry Peak – Closed for Snow Sports

Wisconsin=

Granite Peak – Wed Reopen 04/06 machine groomed 24 – 24 base 58 of 58 trails 100% open, 175 acres, 5 of 7 lifts, Wed-Thu: 10a-5p Fri: 9a-9p Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 9a-5p; Open Wed-Sun.

ROCKIES=

Colorado=

Arapahoe Basin – Wed 5:25a packed powder 58 – 58 base 129 of 147 trails 89% open, 1227 acres, 9 of 9 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Aspen Highlands – Wed 5:40a spring snow 69 – 87 base 117 of 122 trails 96% open, 1053 acres, 5 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p.

Aspen Mountain – Wed 5:40a spring snow 59 – 59 base 76 of 76 trails 100% open, 675 acres, 6 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p.

Beaver Creek – Wed 5:38a machine groomed 65 – 65 base 160 of 169 trails 96% open, 24 of 25 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Breckenridge – Wed 5:38a spring snow machine groomed 61 – 61 base 187 of 187 trails 100% open, 2908 acres, 34 of 35 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Buttermilk – Closed for Snow Sports

Cooper – Wed 4:09a spring snow machine groomed 50 – 58 base 64 of 64 trails, 100% open 480 acres, 5 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Copper Mountain – Wed 4:56a machine groomed 61 – 61 base 150 of 158 trails 108% open, 23 of 23 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Apr 24: Last day.

Crested Butte – Closed for Snow Sports

Echo Mountain – Reopen TBA 18 – 18 base Mon: 10a-5p Tue-Fri: 10a-9p; Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 9a-5p.

Eldora – Wed 6:38a machine groomed 30 – 30 base 64 of 65 trails, 98% open 8 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Granby Ranch – Wed 6:31a machine groomed 55 – 55 base 30 of 41 trails 74% open, 5 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 10: Last day.

Howelsen Hill – Closed for Snow Sports

Irwin – Wed No Recent Information powder machine groomed 69 – 80 base

Kendall Mountain – Closed for Snow Sports

Keystone – Wed 5:52a machine groomed 50 – 50 base 113 of 130 trails 87% open, 2910 acres, 14 of 20 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p Apr 17: Last day.

Loveland – Wed 8:40a packed powder machine groomed 56 – 56 base 85 of 94 trails, 90% open 1664 acres, 7 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p May 08: Last day.

Monarch – Wed Reopen 04/06 spring snow machine groomed 66 – 66 base 100% open, 800 acres

Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Powderhorn – Closed for Snow Sports

Purgatory – Wed Reopen 04/09 packed powder 49 – 54 base 100 of 105 trails 95% open, 8 of 12 lifts, Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Sat/Sun.

Silverton Mountain – Wed Reopen 04/07 powder 36 – 100 base 64 of 69 trails, 93% open, 1 of 1 lift Thu/Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p Open Thu-Sun.

Snowmass – Wed 5:40a spring snow 61 – 82 base 98 of 98 trails 100% open, 3342 acres, 19 of 20 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p.

Steamboat – Wed 7:05a spring snow machine groomed 48 – 86 base 164 of 169 trails 97% open, 2928 acres, 12 of 18 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p Apr 10: Last day.

Sunlight – Closed for Snow Sports

Telluride – Closed for Snow Sports

Vail – Wed 5:36a machine groomed 58 – 58 base 267 of 273 trails, 98% open 5227 acres, 26 of 33 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p.

Winter Park – Wed 5:21a packed powder machine groomed 67 – 69 base 147 of 168 trails 88% open, 2646 acres, 17 of 24 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Wolf Creek – Wed 7:11a powder machine groomed 96 – 119 base 133 of 133 trails 100% open, 1600 acres, 9 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p Apr 17: Last day.

Montana=

Big Sky – Wed 5:23a 7 new powder machine groomed 30 – 54 base 282 of 317 trails 89% open, 5182 acres, 29 of 36 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Blacktail Mountain – Wed Reopen 04/09 machine groomed 30 – 30 base 21 of 27 trails, 4 of 4 lifts, Sat/Sun: 9:30-4:30; Open Sat/Sun.

Bridger Bowl – Wed 6:15a 1 new variable machine groomed 43 – 43 base 75 of 75 trails 100% open, 9 of 11 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 10: Last day.

Discovery – Closed for Snow Sports

Great Divide – Closed for Snow Sports

Lost Trail – Closed for Snow Sports

Montana Snowbowl – Closed for Snow Sports

Red Lodge – Wed 5:59a 7 – 8 new spring snow machine groomed 41 – 52 base 60 of 70 trails, 86% open, 1401 acres, 6 of 7 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Apr 10: Last day.

Showdown – Closed for Snow Sports

Whitefish – Wed 7:10a 4 new spring snow machine groomed 28 – 106 base 85 of 113 trails 70% open, 2000 acres, 8 of 14 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Apr 10: Last day.

New Mexico=

Sipapu – Reopen 04/08

Ski Santa Fe – Closed for Snow Sports

Taos – Wed 6:44a variable machine groomed 57 – 75 base 91 of 110 trails, 83% open 10 of 14 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Utah=

Alta – Wed 6:18a 2 new spring snow machine groomed 99 – 99 base 115 of 118 trails 97% open, 5 of 6 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9:15a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 9:15a-4:30p Apr 17: Last day.

Beaver Mountain – Closed for Snow Sports

Brian Head – Wed 12:55p wet snow machine groomed 55 – 55 base 71 of 71 trails 100% open, 8 of 8 lifts, Mon-Thu: 10a-4p Fri: 10a-9p; Sat: 9:30a-9p Sun: 9:30a-4:30p; Apr 17: Last day.

Brighton – Wed 6:19a 4 new spring snow machine groomed 80 – 80 base 65 of 66 trails 98% open, 7 of 7 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat: 9a-9p; Sun: 9a-4p.

Deer Valley – Wed 11:59a 3 new machine groomed 50 – 50 base 93 of 103 trails, 90% open, 15 of 21 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Apr 17: Last day.

Eagle Point – Closed for Snow Sports

Park City – Wed 5:52a 2 new spring snow machine groomed 40 – 68 base 148 of 341 trails 43% open, 3234 acres, 29 of 41 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Apr 17: Last day.

Powder Mountain – Wed 6:21a 2 new spring snow machine groomed 30 – 30 base 68 of 154 trails, 44% open, 7000 acres, 8 of 9 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Apr 10: Last day.

Snowbasin – Wed 6:47a machine groomed 38 – 38 base 58 of 106 trails 55% open, 3000 acres, 5 of 12 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Apr 10: Last day.

Snowbird – Wed 6:22a 2 new packed powder machine groomed 91 – 91 base 132 of 169 trails 78% open, 12 of 14 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Solitude – Wed 10:05a 3 new powder machine groomed 76 – 76 base 65 of 82 trails 79% open, 8 of 8 lifts, sm Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; May 01: Last day.

Sundance – Closed for Snow Sports

Wyoming=

Grand Targhee – Wed 7:08a 6 new powder machine groomed 81 – 88 base 95 of 112 trails, 85% open, 5 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Apr 10: Last day.

Hogadon – Wed Reopen 04/06 machine groomed 20 – 20 base 27 of 28 trails 96% open, 2 of 2 lifts, Wed/Thu: 9a-4p Fri: 9a-8p; Sat: 9a-8p Sun: 9a-4p Open Wed-Sun Apr 10: Last day.

Jackson Hole – Wed 6:37a 7 new powder machine groomed 12 – 74 base 80 of 131 trails, 61% open, 11 of 13 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Meadowlark Ski Lodge – Closed for Snow Sports

Snowy Range – Wed 7:32a packed powder machine groomed 30 – 60 base 30 of 33 trails 92% open, 250 acres, 5 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Apr 10: Last day.

Grand Targhee XC – Wed 7:02a 6 new powder machine groomed 81 – 88 base 5 of 5 trails, 9 miles Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 10: Last day.

MORE