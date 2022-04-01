LEBANON, N.H. (AP)Latest skiing conditions, as supplied by SnoCountry Mountain Reports. Conditions are subject to change due to weather, skier/rider traffic and other factors. Be aware of changing conditions. For more information go to www.snocountry.com

Friday, Apr. 1=

NORTHEAST=

Maine=

Big Squaw – Closed for Snow Sports

Bigrock Mountain – Reopen 04/02

Black Mtn – Wed Reopen 04/02 frozen granular 10 – 15 base 16 of 67 trails 24% open, 2 of 2 lifts, Thu/Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Thu-Sun.

Saddleback – Wed 7:22a machine groomed 26 – 48 base 41 of 68 trails 60% open, 108 acres, 3 of 6 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Shawnee Peak – Wed 3:50p machine groomed 18 – 30 base 25 of 42 trails 60% open, 200 acres, 4 of 6 lifts, Sat/Sun: 12:30p-4: 30p Apr 03: Last day.

Sugarloaf – Wed 6:30a corn snow machine groomed 15 – 25 base 73 of 162 trails 45% open, 30 miles, 362 acres, 9 of 13 lifts, sm Mon-Fri: 8:30a-3:50p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3:50p.

Sunday River – Wed 8:09a machine groomed 20 – 40 base 72 of 135 trails 53% open, 28 miles, 377 acres, 10 of 18 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.

Massachusetts=

Wachusett – Wed 7:29a machine groomed 22 – 26 base 18 of 27 trails 67% open, 5 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 10a-6p; Sat/Sun: 7:30a-7p.

New Hampshire=

Attitash – Wed 6:46a machine groomed 17 – 17 base 40 of 68 trails, 59% open 5 of 9 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Bretton Woods – Wed 2:05p spring snow machine groomed 12 – 24 base 23 of 98 trails 23% open, 10 miles, 172 acres, 3 of 10 lifts, Mon-Thu: 9a-4p;Fri 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Cannon Mountain – Wed 3:37p wet snow machine groomed 16 – 58 base 46 of 97 trails 47% open, 12 miles, 159 acres, 6 of 11 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Gunstock – Wed 6:26p machine groomed 24 – 32 base 36 of 48 trails, 43% open 172 acres, 6 of 7 lifts, Mon: 9a-4p;Tue-Thu: 9a-8p;Fri: 9a-9p Sat: 8a-9p;Sun: 8a-4p.

Loon Mountain – Wed 8:01a machine groomed 32 – 41 base 38 of 61 trails 62% open, 16 miles, 221 acres, 6 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.

Mount Sunapee – Wed 6:48a machine groomed 29 – 29 base 44 of 66 trails 67% open, 5 of 10 lifts, Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p; Apr 03: Last day.

Ragged Mountain – Wed 7:03a variable machine groomed 10 – 22 base 28 of 57 trails 49% open, 4 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Waterville Valley – Wed Reopen 04/02 wet snow 20 – 30 base Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8a-4p; Apr 10: Last day.

Wildcat – Wed 6:49a spring snow machine groomed 12 – 12 base 12 of 48 trails, 25% open 3 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3:30p.

New York=

Belleayre – Wed 4:30p machine groomed 6 – 28 base 38 of 64 trails, 70% open 14 miles, 122 acres, 5 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Bristol Mountain – Wed 2:57p machine groomed 16 – 36 base 25 of 39 trails 64% open, 4 of 6 lifts, Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Sat/Sun.

Gore Mountain – Wed 4:36p variable machine groomed 5 – 34 base 48 of 108 trails 75% open, 21 miles, 269 acres, 9 of 14 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Greek Peak – Wed 4:56p machine groomed 8 – 26 base 12 of 56 trails 21% open, 3 of 8 lifts, See website; Apr 02: Last day.

Holiday Valley – Wed 7:39p spring snow machine groomed 8 – 42 base 20 of 60 trails 33% open, 4 of 13 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a – 4:30p.

HoliMont – Wed 6:10a corn snow 10 – 41 base 17 of 56 trails 30% open, 1 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9:30a-4:20p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4:20p.

Hunter Mountain – Wed 6:00a machine groomed 12 – 24 base 31 of 67 trails 46% open, 5 of 13 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Thunder Ridge – Wed 12:36p machine groomed 12 – 24 base 12 of 22 trails 55% open, 3 of 6 lifts, Sat: 9a-9p/Sun: 9a-5p; Apr 03: Last day.

West Mountain – Wed 6:32a machine groomed 12 – 24 base 22 of 33 trails 67% open, 4 of 4 lifts, Mon: 3p-9p; Tue-Fri: 10a-9p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Whiteface – Wed 12:25p spring snow machine groomed 18 – 30 base 39 of 91 trails 44% open, 12 miles, 141 acres, 6 of 12 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Windham Mountain – Wed 1:32p wet granular machine groomed 12 – 24 base 20 of 54 trails, 37% open, 185 acres, 1 of 11 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8a-4p Apr 03: Last day.

Woods Valley – Wed 6:29a machine groomed 16 – 24 base 10 of 21 trails 48% open, 2 of 6 lifts, Fri: 10a-5p; Sat/Sun: 10a-5p; Apr 03: Last day.

Vermont=

Bolton Valley – Wed 6:57a corn snow machine groomed 6 – 12 base 18 of 71 trails 38% open, 4 of 6 lifts, Mon 9a-4p, Tue-Fri 9a-10p; Sat 9a-10p, Sun 9a-4p.

Bromley Mountain – Reopen 04/02 machine groomed 10 – 18 base Sat: 8:30a-4p; Apr 02: Last day.

Burke Mountain – Wed 6:27a machine groomed 12 – 25 base 18 of 50 trails 36% open, 1 of 4 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Jay Peak – Wed 6:27a machine groomed 16 – 36 base 68 of 81 trails, 84% open 8 of 9 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.

Killington – Wed 3:55p wet snow machine groomed 30 – 30 base 72 of 155 trails 46% open, 48 miles, 402 acres, 14 of 22 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.

Middlebury Snow Bowl – Wed 8:18a frozen granular 12 – 12 base 3 of 17 trails, 18% open, 1 of 4 lifts, Wed-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p Open Wed-Sun;Apr 03: Last Day.

Mount Snow – Wed 6:51a machine groomed 14 – 14 base 37 of 87 trails 43% open, 6 of 20 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.

Okemo Mountain – Wed 7:13a variable machine groomed 18 – 24 base 69 of 121 trails 57% open, 25 miles, 397 acres, 12 of 20 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.

Smugglers Notch – Wed 4:48p 1 new machine groomed 10 – 26 base 28 of 78 trails, 36% open, 5 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.

Stowe – Wed 6:21a variable machine groomed 16 – 40 base 48 of 116 trails, 41% open 17 miles, 312 acres, 8 of 13 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.

Stratton Mountain – Wed 10:21a machine groomed 16 – 16 base 48 of 99 trails 48% open, 236 acres, 5 of 11 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Sugarbush – Wed 5:35a machine groomed 16 – 35 base 38 of 111 trails 34% open, 185 acres, 5 of 16 lifts, Mon-Fri: 10a-5p; Sat/Sun: 9a-5p.

