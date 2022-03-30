LEBANON, N.H. (AP)Latest skiing conditions, as supplied by SnoCountry Mountain Reports. Conditions are subject to change due to weather, skier/rider traffic and other factors. Be aware of changing conditions. For more information go to www.snocountry.com

Wednesday, Mar. 30=

NORTHEAST=

Connecticut=

Mohawk Mountain – Closed for Snow Sports

Ski Sundown – Closed for Snow Sports

Maine=

Big Squaw – Closed for Snow Sports

Bigrock Mountain – Reopen 04/02

Black Mtn – Wed Reopen 04/02 frozen granular 10 – 15 base 16 of 67 trails 24% open, 2 of 2 lifts, Thu/Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Thu-Sun.

Lost Valley – Closed for Snow Sports

Mt Abram – Closed for Snow Sports

Saddleback – Wed 7:22a machine groomed 26 – 48 base 41 of 68 trails 60% open, 108 acres, 3 of 6 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Shawnee Peak – Wed Reopen 04/03 machine groomed 18 – 34 base Sat: 8:30a-6p;Sun: 8:30a-4:30p; Apr 03: Last day.

Sugarloaf – Wed 1:22p loose granular machine groomed 15 – 25 base 79 of 162 trails 49% open, 33 miles, 412 acres, 7 of 13 lifts, sm Mon-Fri: 8:30a-3:50p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3:50p.

Sunday River – Wed 7:41a machine groomed 20 – 40 base 66 of 135 trails 49% open, 25 miles, 343 acres, 10 of 18 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.

Massachusetts=

Berkshire East – Closed for Snow Sports

Jiminy Peak – Closed for Snow Sports

Ski Butternut – Closed for Snow Sports

Wachusett – Wed 7:29a machine groomed 22 – 26 base 18 of 27 trails 67% open, 5 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 10a-6p; Sat/Sun: 7:30a-7p.

New Hampshire=

Attitash – Wed 6:21a machine groomed 17 – 17 base 37 of 68 trails, 54% open 5 of 9 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Bretton Woods – Wed 3:16p frozen granular machine groomed 12 – 24 base 23 of 98 trails 23% open, 10 miles, 172 acres, 3 of 10 lifts, Mon-Thu: 9a-4p;Fri 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Cannon Mountain – Wed 4:02p packed powder machine groomed 16 – 58 base 53 of 97 trails 55% open, 13 miles, 176 acres, 5 of 11 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Cranmore – Closed for Snow Sports

Crotched Mountain – Closed for Snow Sports

Gunstock – Wed 9:27p machine groomed 24 – 32 base 36 of 48 trails, 43% open 172 acres, 6 of 7 lifts, Mon: 9a-4p;Tue-Thu: 9a-8p;Fri: 9a-9p Sat: 8a-9p;Sun: 8a-4p.

King Pine – Closed for Snow Sports

Loon Mountain – Wed 7:40a machine groomed 32 – 41 base 38 of 61 trails 62% open, 16 miles, 221 acres, 6 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.

McIntyre Ski Area – Closed for Snow Sports

Mount Sunapee – Wed 6:22a machine groomed 29 – 29 base 44 of 66 trails 67% open, 5 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Pats Peak – Closed for Snow Sports

Ragged Mountain – Wed 6:57a variable machine groomed 10 – 22 base 28 of 57 trails 49% open, 4 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Waterville Valley – Wed 4:02p machine groomed 20 – 30 base 60 of 61 trails 99% open, 254 acres, 4 of 12 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.

Wildcat – Wed 7:31a spring snow machine groomed 12 – 12 base 12 of 48 trails, 25% open 2 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3:30p.

New York=

Belleayre – Wed Reopen 04/01 machine groomed 6 – 28 base 46 of 64 trails 72% open, 17 miles, 146 acres, 3 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Bristol Mountain – Wed 3:22p machine groomed 16 – 36 base 25 of 39 trails 64% open, 1 of 6 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Dry Hill – Closed for Snow Sports

Gore Mountain – Wed 4:16p loose granular machine groomed 5 – 34 base 36 of 108 trails 33% open, 15 miles, 185 acres, 6 of 14 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Greek Peak – Wed 2:39p machine groomed 8 – 26 base 12 of 56 trails 21% open, 3 of 8 lifts, See website.

Holiday Valley – Wed 6:13p machine groomed 8 – 42 base 22 of 60 trails 37% open, 4 of 13 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a – 4:30p.

Hunter Mountain – Wed 6:07a machine groomed 12 – 24 base 32 of 67 trails 48% open, 5 of 13 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Royal Mountain – Closed for Snow Sports

Snow Ridge – Closed for Snow Sports

Song Mountain – Closed for Snow Sports

Thunder Ridge – Wed Reopen 04/02 machine groomed 12 – 36 base 17 of 22 trails, 77% open, 4 of 6 lifts, Mon-Fri: 10a-5p; Sat: 9a-9p;Sun: 9a-5p Thunder Ridge will be closed Monday through Friday 3/28-4/1. We are planning to re-open on Saturday 4/2. Please consult our website: thunderridgeski.com.

West Mountain – Wed 6:11a machine groomed 6 – 24 base 22 of 33 trails 67% open, 4 of 4 lifts, Mon: 3p-9p; Tue-Fri: 10a-9p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Whiteface – Wed 1:08p loose granular machine groomed 23 – 35 base 63 of 91 trails 71% open, 15 miles, 184 acres, 7 of 12 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Windham Mountain – Wed 9:06a packed powder machine groomed 12 – 24 base 26 of 54 trails 48% open, 185 acres, 1 of 11 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8a-4p Apr 03: Last day.

Woods Valley – Wed Reopen 04/01 machine groomed 16 – 32 base 12 of 21 trails 57% open, 3 of 6 lifts, Fri: 10a-5p; Sat/Sun: 10a-5p; Open Fri-Sun.

Gore Mountain XC – Closed for Snow Sports

Pennsylvania=

Blue Mountain – Closed for Snow Sports

Camelback – Closed for Snow Sports

Jack Frost – Closed for Snow Sports

Vermont=

Bolton Valley – Wed 6:56a machine groomed 6 – 12 base 24 of 71 trails 45% open, 4 of 6 lifts, Mon 9a-4p, Tue-Fri 9a-10p; Sat 9a-10p, Sun 9a-4p.

Bromley Mountain – Wed 6:55a machine groomed 10 – 18 base 24 of 47 trails 51% open, 2 of 9 lifts, Wed-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Burke Mountain – Wed 6:25a machine groomed 12 – 25 base 17 of 50 trails 46% open, 1 of 4 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Jay Peak – Wed 6:15a 1 new machine groomed 16 – 36 base 78 of 81 trails 96% open, 8 of 9 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.

Killington – Wed 4:17p packed powder machine groomed 30 – 30 base 108 of 155 trails 70% open, 58 miles, 509 acres, 12 of 22 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.

Mad River Glen – Closed for Snow Sports

Magic Mountain – Closed for Snow Sports

Middlebury Snow Bowl – Wed 9:17a 2 new machine groomed 15 – 15 base 5 of 17 trails, 29% open, 2 of 4 lifts, Wed-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p Open Wed-Sun;Apr 03: Last Day.

Mount Snow – Wed 6:24a machine groomed 14 – 14 base 33 of 87 trails 38% open, 7 of 20 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.

Okemo Mountain – Wed 7:15a variable machine groomed 18 – 24 base 70 of 121 trails 58% open, 26 miles, 411 acres, 11 of 20 lifts, sm Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.

Pico – Closed for Snow Sports

Smugglers Notch – Wed 3:54p packed powder machine groomed 10 – 42 base 51 of 78 trails 65% open, 5 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.

Stowe – Wed 6:51a packed powder machine groomed 16 – 40 base 82 of 116 trails, 71% open 27 miles, 443 acres, 8 of 13 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.

Stratton Mountain – Wed 11:54a machine groomed 16 – 16 base 48 of 99 trails 48% open, 236 acres, 5 of 11 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Sugarbush – Wed 6:54a machine groomed 16 – 35 base 62 of 111 trails 56% open, 218 acres, 5 of 16 lifts, Mon-Fri: 10a-5p; Sat/Sun: 9a-5p.

SOUTHEAST=

North Carolina=

Beech Mountain – Closed for Snow Sports

Cataloochee – Closed for Snow Sports

Sugar Mountain – Closed for Snow Sports

West Virginia=

Snowshoe Mountain – Closed for Snow Sports

