LEBANON, N.H. (AP)Latest skiing conditions, as supplied by SnoCountry Mountain Reports. Conditions are subject to change due to weather, skier/rider traffic and other factors. Be aware of changing conditions. For more information go to www.snocountry.com

Tuesday, Mar. 22=

NORTHEAST=

Connecticut=

Mohawk Mountain – Wed Reopen 03/26 machine groomed 30 – 30 base 16 of 26 trails, 62% open, 6 of 8 lifts, Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p; Open Sat/Sun.

Mt Southington – Closed for Snow Sports

Powder Ridge – Closed for Snow Sports

Ski Sundown – Reopen TBA

Maine=

Baker Mountain – Closed for Snow Sports

Big Squaw – Wed Reopen 03/24 machine groomed 6 – 10 base 24 of 29 trails 2 of 2 lifts, Thu-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Thu-Sun.

Bigrock Mountain – Wed Reopen 03/24 machine groomed 14 – 14 base 29 of 35 trails, 83% open, 3 of 3 lifts, Thu/Fri: 1p-7p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Open Thu-Sun.

Black Mtn – Wed Reopen 03/24 spring snow 10 – 15 base 17 of 67 trails 25% open, 2 of 2 lifts, Thu/Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Thu-Sun.

Camden Snow Bowl – Closed for Snow Sports

Hermon Mountain – Closed for Snow Sports

Lost Valley – Wed Reopen 03/25 wet snow 25 – 65 base 13 of 31 trails, 42% open, 4 of 4 lifts, Thu: 3p-8p; Fri: 3p-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Open Thu-Sun.

Mt Abram – Wed Reopen 03/24 machine groomed 20 – 30 base 32 of 44 trails 73% open, 2 of 5 lifts, Thu/Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Thu-Sun.

Saddleback – Wed 10:39a corn snow machine groomed 36 – 68 base 41 of 68 trails 60% open, 113 acres, 3 of 6 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Shawnee Peak – Wed Reopen 03/25 machine groomed 18 – 34 base Fri: 10a-9p Sat: 8:30a-8p;Sun: 8:30a-4:30p; Open Fri-Sun.

Sugarloaf – Wed 2:38p loose granular machine groomed 15 – 25 base 97 of 162 trails 60% open, 42 miles, 468 acres, 7 of 13 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-3:50p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3:50p.

Sunday River – Wed 8:28a machine groomed 20 – 40 base 105 of 135 trails 78% open, 41 miles, 619 acres, 6 of 18 lifts, sm Mon-Thu: 9a-4p Fri: 9a-6:30p; Sat: 8a-6:30p;Sun: 8a-4p.

Massachusetts=

Berkshire East – Wed Reopen 03/24 spring snow 12 – 20 base 19 of 34 trails, 3 of 5 lifts, Mon-Wed: 9a-4p; Thu-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat: 8:30a-9p Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Bousquet – Wed Reopen 03/25 machine groomed 12 – 24 base 3 of 23 trails 13% open, 4 of 5 lifts, Fri: 12p-8p; Sat: 9a-8p;Sun: 9a-4:30p Open Fri-Tue;Mar 27: Last day.

Catamount – Closed for Snow Sports

Jiminy Peak – Reopen 03/26 Mon-Tues: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Closed Weds-Fri.

Otis Ridge – Wed Reopen 03/26 machine groomed 6 – 36 base 9 of 11 trails 82% open, 3 of 4 lifts, Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Sat/Sun.

Ski Butternut – Wed 3:45p machine groomed 20 – 34 base 19 of 22 trails 86% open, 12 miles, 80 acres, 5 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:15a-4p.

Wachusett – Wed 7:35a machine groomed 24 – 36 base 25 of 27 trails 93% open, 5 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-7p; Sat/Sun: 7:30a-7p.

New Hampshire=

Attitash – Wed 10:49a machine groomed 19 – 19 base 38 of 68 trails 55% open, 5 of 9 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Bretton Woods – Wed 6:36a frozen granular machine groomed 18 – 30 base 25 of 98 trails 26% open, 11 miles, 176 acres, 4 of 10 lifts, Mon-Thu: 9a-4p;Fri 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Cannon Mountain – Wed 4:10p machine groomed 16 – 58 base 53 of 97 trails 55% open, 13 miles, 167 acres, 6 of 11 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Cranmore – Wed 9:19a variable machine groomed 10 – 16 base 41 of 57 trails, 71% open 11 miles, 145 acres, 3 of 7 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Crotched Mountain – Wed Reopen 03/23 machine groomed 30 – 30 base 18 of 26 trails, 69% open, 3 of 5 lifts, Wed-Fri: 9a-5p; Sat/Sun: 9a-5p Open Wed-Sun.

Dartmouth Skiway – Wed Reopen 03/26 machine groomed 25 – 25 base 7 of 28 trails, 25% open, 4 of 4 lifts, Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Sat/Sun Mar 27: Last day.

Gunstock – Wed 10:38a machine groomed 24 – 32 base 36 of 48 trails 43% open, 179 acres, 6 of 7 lifts, Mon: 9a-4p;Tue-Thu: 9a-8p;Fri: 9a-9p Sat: 8a-9p;Sun: 8a-4p.

King Pine – Wed 10:33a machine groomed 6 – 18 base 17 of 17 trails 100% open, 5 miles, 50 acres, 4 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 10a-6p Sat/Sun: 9a-6p.

Loon Mountain – Wed 8:04a machine groomed 32 – 41 base 44 of 61 trails 72% open, 21 miles, 278 acres, 8 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.

McIntyre Ski Area – Wed Reopen 03/25 machine groomed 20 – 42 base 9 of 11 trails, 82% open, 4 of 4 lifts, Fri: 10a-9p; Sat: 9a-9p;Sun: 9a-6p Open Fri-Sun.

Mount Sunapee – Wed 5:52a machine groomed 30 – 30 base 48 of 66 trails 73% open, 5 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Pats Peak – Wed 2:25p machine groomed 18 – 32 base 28 of 28 trails 100% open, 4 of 11 lifts, Mon-Wed: 9a-4p;Thu: 9a-9p;Fri: 9a-10p Sat: 8:30a-10p;Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Ragged Mountain – Wed 9:48a variable machine groomed 12 – 24 base 28 of 57 trails 49% open, 4 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Waterville Valley – Wed 7:47a machine groomed 20 – 30 base 60 of 61 trails 96% open, 254 acres, 6 of 12 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.

Wildcat – Wed 10:55a spring snow machine groomed 12 – 12 base 13 of 48 trails, 27% open 4 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3:30p.

Bear Notch Ski Touring – Wed 6:57a machine groomed 1 – 12 base 12 miles

Mon-Fri: 8a-4p

3/10/2022 Good News Cross Country Skiers Looking for surprisingly good after the melt down conditions? We have them!It has taken a lot of work (grooming then shoveling and then grooming again and again). The result intermittent showers we have created decent skiing. Come out and enjoy before next weather event! We do it all for you. Our waterfall crossing intermittent showers still in. All trails open to snowshoers.; Sat/Sun: 8a-4p; Last Day: Mar 20.

Bretton Woods XC – Closed for Snow Sports

Jackson XC – Wed 6:20a loose granular 1 – 8 base 2 of 59 trails, 3 miles

Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.

King Pine XC – Wed 6:32a variable 2 – 6 base 8 of 17 trails

Mon-Fri: 10a-6p; Sat/Sun: 9a-6p.

New Jersey=

Campgaw Mountain – Closed for Snow Sports

Mountain Creek – Closed for Snow Sports

New York=

Belleayre – Wed 4:34p machine groomed 6 – 28 base 46 of 64 trails, 83% open 17 miles, 145 acres, 4 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Bristol Mountain – Wed 3:04p machine groomed 16 – 36 base 27 of 39 trails 69% open, 3 of 6 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Dry Hill – Wed Reopen 03/26 machine groomed 6 – 36 base Sat: 10a-10p Sun: 10a-5p; Open Sat-Sun.

Four Seasons – Closed for Snow Sports

Gore Mountain – Wed 4:37p spring snow machine groomed 8 – 35 base 45 of 108 trails 76% open, 21 miles, 268 acres, 8 of 14 lifts, Mon-Thu: 8:30a-4p Fri: 8:30a-8p; Sat: 8:30a-8p; Sun: 8:30a-6p.

Greek Peak – Wed 6:02a spring snow 14 – 38 base 13 of 56 trails 23% open, 5 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9:30a-5p; Sat: 8:30a-9p;Sun: 8:30a-5p.

Holiday Valley – Wed 6:33p machine groomed 8 – 42 base 30 of 60 trails 50% open, 7 of 13 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-7p; Sat: 8:30a-7p Sun 3/27: 8:30a – 4:30p.

HoliMont – Closed for Snow Sports

Hunter Mountain – Wed 6:04a machine groomed 12 – 24 base 36 of 67 trails 54% open, 5 of 13 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Kissing Bridge – Closed for Snow Sports

Labrador Mountain – Wed 5:50a variable machine groomed 18 – 58 base 14 of 23 trails 61% open, 2 of 6 lifts, Mon: 10a-4:30p; Wed/Fri: 10a-9p; Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 9a-4:30p; Open Mon/Wed/Fri-Sun.

Maple Ski Ridge – Wed Reopen 03/25 machine groomed 24 base 4 of 8 trails 50% open, 2 of 5 lifts, Fri: 3p-8p; Sat/Sun: 9a-6p; Open Fri-Sun.

McCauley – Closed for Snow Sports

Mount Peter – Closed for Snow Sports

Oak Mountain – Closed for Snow Sports

Peek n Peak – Closed for Snow Sports

Plattekill – Closed for Snow Sports

Royal Mountain – Wed Reopen 03/26 machine groomed 25 – 25 base 16 of 16 trails, 100% open, 3 of 3 lifts, Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Sat/Sun.

Snow Ridge – Closed for Snow Sports

Song Mountain – Wed 6:00a machine groomed 20 – 48 base 12 of 24 trails 50% open, 2 of 5 lifts, Tue/Thu/Fri: 9a-4:30; Sat/Sun: 9a-4:30p Open Tue/Thu-Sun.

Swain – Wed Reopen 03/26 wet granular 12 – 24 base 14 of 35 trails 40% open, 2 of 5 lifts, Sat/Sun: 9a-5p; Open Sat/Sun.

Thunder Ridge – Wed 4:02p machine groomed 12 – 36 base 17 of 22 trails 77% open, 4 of 6 lifts, Mon-Fri: 10a-5p; Sat: 9a-9p;Sun: 9a-5p.

Titus Mountain – Closed for Snow Sports

West Mountain – Wed 6:05a machine groomed 12 – 32 base 26 of 33 trails 79% open, 4 of 4 lifts, Mon: 3p-9p; Tue-Fri: 10a-9p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-6p.

Whiteface – Wed 12:12p loose granular machine groomed 24 – 36 base 57 of 91 trails 63% open, 14 miles, 167 acres, 7 of 12 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Windham Mountain – Wed 9:09a loose granular machine groomed 12 – 24 base 29 of 54 trails 54% open, 185 acres, 3 of 11 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.

Woods Valley – Wed Reopen 03/26 machine groomed 20 – 40 base 12 of 21 trails 57% open, 3 of 6 lifts, Sat/Sun: 10a-5p; Open Sat/Sun.

Cascade XC – Wed No Recent Information packed powder machine groomed 10 – 10 base 5 of 8 trails, 6 miles Mon-Fri: 9a-5p; Sat/Sun: 9a-5p.

Garnet Hill Lodge XC – Wed No Recent Information spring snow machine groomed 7 – 12 base 41 of 34 trails, 22 miles Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Lapland Lake XC – Closed for Snow Sports

Pennsylvania=

Bear Creek – Closed for Snow Sports

Blue Knob – Closed for Snow Sports

Blue Mountain – Wed 8:32a machine groomed 36 – 48 base 33 of 40 trails 85% open, 15 miles, 160 acres, 3 of 16 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-9p Sat/Sun: 8a-9p.

Camelback – Wed 9:22p machine groomed 36 – 36 base 34 of 40 trails 90% open, 7 of 16 lifts, Mon-Thu: 10a-6p; Fri: 10a-9p; Sat: 8:30a-9p Sun 8:30a-6p.

Elk Mountain – Closed for Snow Sports

Jack Frost – Wed 10:46a machine groomed 24 – 24 base 9 of 34 trails 27% open, 3 of 21 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Mar 27: Last day.

Liberty Mountain – Closed for Snow Sports

Montage Mountain – Closed for Snow Sports

Roundtop – Closed for Snow Sports

Seven Springs – Closed for Snow Sports

Shawnee Mountain – Wed 10:38a spring snow machine groomed 6 – 24 base 13 of 23 trails 57% open, 3 of 11 lifts, Mon-Fri 9a-4p; Sat/Sun 9a-4p; Mar 27: Last day.

Ski Big Bear – Closed for Snow Sports

Ski Sawmill – Wed Reopen 03/26 machine groomed 6 – 36 base 13 of 13 trails 100% open, 1 of 5 lifts, Sat: 9a-4p; Open Sat;Mar 26: Last day.

Whitetail – Closed for Snow Sports

Vermont=

Bolton Valley – Wed 7:06a machine groomed 10 – 12 base 15 of 71 trails 34% open, 4 of 6 lifts, Mon 9a-4p, Tue-Fri 9a-10p; Sat 9a-10p, Sun 9a-4p.

Bromley Mountain – Reopen 03/23 Wed-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Burke Mountain – Wed 6:37a machine groomed 12 – 25 base 17 of 50 trails 34% open, 4 of 4 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Jay Peak – Wed 6:25a machine groomed 16 – 36 base 55 of 81 trails, 68% open 8 of 9 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.

Killington – Wed 3:57p machine groomed 30 – 30 base 88 of 155 trails 57% open, 55 miles, 460 acres, 13 of 22 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.

Mad River Glen – Wed Reopen 03/26 variable 6 – 14 base Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Magic Mountain – Wed Reopen 03/26 spring snow machine groomed 6 – 15 base 13 of 51 trails, 9 miles, 55 acres, 2 of 6 lifts, Fri: 9a-4p; Sat: 9a-4p Mar 26: Last day.

Middlebury Snow Bowl – Wed Reopen 03/23 spring snow 18 – 18 base 6 of 17 trails, 35% open Wed-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p; Open Wed-Sun Apr 3: Last Day.

Mount Snow – Wed 4:28p machine groomed 14 – 14 base 36 of 87 trails 41% open, 7 of 20 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.

Okemo Mountain – Wed 7:16a variable machine groomed 18 – 24 base 82 of 121 trails 68% open, 29 miles, 457 acres, 13 of 20 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.

Pico – Wed Reopen 03/24 spring snow machine groomed 30 – 30 base 17 of 58 trails 29% open, 8 miles, 129 acres, 4 of 7 lifts, Mon, Thu/Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p; Open Thu-Mon.

Smugglers Notch – Wed 3:55p machine groomed 10 – 46 base 33 of 78 trails 42% open, 6 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.

Stowe – Wed 6:52a machine groomed 16 – 40 base 70 of 116 trails, 60% open 23 miles, 373 acres, 9 of 13 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.

Stratton Mountain – Wed 6:14a machine groomed 16 – 16 base 62 of 99 trails 63% open, 511 acres, 9 of 11 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Sugarbush – Wed 6:26a machine groomed 16 – 35 base 68 of 111 trails 61% open, 357 acres, 10 of 16 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.

Suicide Six – Closed for Snow Sports

SOUTHEAST=

Maryland=

Wisp – Closed for Snow Sports

North Carolina=

Appalachian Ski – Closed for Snow Sports

Beech Mountain – Wed 9:02a machine groomed 26 – 46 base 13 of 17 trails 76% open, 4 of 7 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-5p; Sat/Sun: 9a-5p; Mar 26: Last day.

Cataloochee – Wed 6:12a machine groomed 20 – 40 base 8 of 18 trails 44% open, 4 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4:30p Mar 27: Last day.

Sugar Mountain – Wed 7:19a loose granular 20 – 58 base 11 of 21 trails 52% open, 4 of 7 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4:30p/6p-10p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4:30p/6p-10p.

Virginia=

Massanutten – Closed for Snow Sports

West Virginia=

Snowshoe Mountain – Wed 6:11a machine groomed 40 – 40 base 32 of 60 trails 53% open, 6 of 14 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4:30p Mar 27: Last day.

Timberline Mountain – Closed for Snow Sports

