Ski Report

HONOLULU (KHON2) -- Sharayah Chun-Lai remembers being a young girl dressing up in her mother's shoes, grandmother's skirts and “shopping” in her older sister's closet. It's a love she knew she wanted to turn into a career. After studying fashion design at the University of Hawai‘i at Mānoa, she became a young mother and was determined to prove that if you find your passion and work hard, you can truly achieve anything.

On Oct. 6, 2021, she received that message: A call from New York told her she would be a featured designer in New York Fashion Week (NYFW). "This is truly a dream come true for me," Chun-Lai said.