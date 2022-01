Ski Report

HONOLULU (KHON2) -- The Hawaii Department of Health (DOH) reports 1,860 new coronavirus cases, and nine new deaths on Saturday, Jan. 29.

There are 1,172 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 293 on the Big Island, 101 on Kauai, 16 on Lanai, 246 on Maui, four on Molokai, and 28 diagnosed out of state.

That brings the state total to 215, 034.