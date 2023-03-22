CHICAGO (AP)Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden has been ruled out for Wednesday night’s game at Chicago because of left Achilles soreness.

Harden played almost 47 minutes during Monday night’s double-overtime loss to the Bulls, finishing with five points on 2-for-14 shooting and 12 assists. He is averaging 21.4 points and an NBA-high 10.8 assists in 53 games this season.

Forward Jalen McDaniels also was ruled out because of right hip soreness. McDaniels grabbed two rebounds and went scoreless in 8 1/2 minutes in Philadelphia’s previous game.

The Sixers are 48-23 heading into the matchup with the Bulls, three games back of Eastern Conference-leading Milwaukee.

Coach Doc Rivers said he had no long-term concerns about Harden or McDaniels.

