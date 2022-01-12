Sims scores 20 to lead UNC Wilmington past Elon 73-66

WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP)Jaylen Sims had 20 points as UNC Wilmington beat Elon 73-66 on Wednesday night.

Mike Okauru had 13 points, seven rebounds and seven assists for UNC Wilmington (8-5, 2-0 Colonial Athletic Association), which earned its fifth straight victory. Shykeim Phillips added 11 points, and James Baker Jr. had 10 points, eight rebounds and three blocks.

Darius Burford tied a season high with 23 points for the Phoenix (4-12, 1-2). Hunter Woods added 14 points and seven rebounds, and Michael Graham had 12 points and three blocks.

